A Missouri woman was recently given a one-year sentence for swindling a Wayzata woman while working as her personal secretary.

Cynthia Lou Carley, 64, was sentenced April 19 in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to six counts of theft by swindle. She’ll serve the first 30 days of her sentence in the Hennepin County workhouse and the rest on electronic home monitoring. She’ll then be placed on supervised probation for five years.

