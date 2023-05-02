A Missouri woman was recently given a one-year sentence for swindling a Wayzata woman while working as her personal secretary.
Cynthia Lou Carley, 64, was sentenced April 19 in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to six counts of theft by swindle. She’ll serve the first 30 days of her sentence in the Hennepin County workhouse and the rest on electronic home monitoring. She’ll then be placed on supervised probation for five years.
Carley was also ordered to pay $472,492 in restitution, which is due by April 19, 2028.
According to charges filed in July 2021, Carley stole an alleged $1.46 million from the Wayzata woman through a scheme that ran from mid-2016 until a few months before the woman’s death in September 2019.
The victim, who died at age 66 after struggling with muscular dystrophy and other serious medical conditions, was not identified in the criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, Carley admitted that she was responsible for the victim’s finances and that the woman’s health issues made it difficult for her to manage her finances. Carley said that she was to be paid $5,000 per month as a salary and admitted that she made personal purchases with the Wayzata woman’s funds instead of a normal paycheck. Carley began working for the woman in 2002. Her duties included paying the woman’s bills and filing her taxes.
The Wayzata Police Department began investigating after receiving a report in June 2019 from the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center regarding potential financial exploitation. The victim’s nephew discovered the transactions while reviewing her financial records.
According to the complaint, the victim and her family learned that Carley had been embezzling funds over several years, primarily by accessing the bank accounts and using the funds for personal spending. At the time, Carley was living in Missouri and visiting the victim at her Wayzata home two or three times a year.
Carley’s employment with the woman was terminated near the end of June 2019.
During the investigation, police subpoenaed account records for 32 credit cards and other financial accounts and found that Carley used multiple credit cards at casinos and other establishments in the Branson area and later made payments on the credit cards using the victim’s funds.
“Furthermore, the defendant took advantage of her position of trust by using the victim’s funds to pay her own personal credit cards, as well as credit cards and other accounts belonging to the defendant’s husband and other family members, without the victim’s knowledge or consent,” the complaint read.
