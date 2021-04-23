All shows are sold out, but additional seating pods may open in May
Trent Boyum, the artistic director for Minnetonka Theatre, can tell audiences are eager to get back to watching live theater. Case in point: “Something Rotten!,” the group’s latest musical production, sold out in 48 hours.
“It’s the fastest-selling show we’ve ever done,” Boyum said.
The shows are limited in capacity due to COVID-19 precautions – and being staged outdoors – but the director said he sees the demand as a sign that people are starved for live entertainment.
“We’re so glad to be able to offer this fun musical because clearly there’s a demand,” the director said.
Set in 1595, “Something Rotten!,” is a musical comedy that follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing and dancing, the brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical.
“And then, of course, hilarity ensues,” Boyum said. “There’s a great mashup of Shakespeare and classic musicals that we all know. It’s really funny.”
The musical, which opened on Broadway in 2015, was written by brothers Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick along with collaborator John O’Farrell.
To keep audiences and actors safe, the production crew will turn the back parking lot at Minnetonka High School into a mini outdoor Renaissance theater, which Boyum joked could be called “Shakespeare in the parking lot.”
Performances will be physically distanced for both actors and audience members, including pod seating for groups of up to six patrons, and observing all social distancing requirements including masks.
Tackling the role of Nick Bottom will be Minnetonka High School senior Nate Turcotte, who was recently accepted into the Guthrie Theatre program. The young actor said it feels great to be back on the stage and getting ready for another musical at the high school.
“There’s just something about being in rehearsal ... and just sort of focusing on these characters and what’s going on in the show,” Turcotte said. “That’s been really fun to get back to.”
Having been unfamiliar with “Something Rotten!” until learning about the upcoming production, Turcotte said he quickly discovered just how fun and funny the musical comedy was.
The upcoming musical will be the second outdoor production from Minnetonka Theatre, following performances of the original musical revue “Broadway, Here I Come!” this past fall on the hill at the Minnetonka Amphitheater.
“We all had a lot of fun with it,” said Turcotte, who was part of the revue. “There wasn’t a story involved with that one since it was just a collection of songs. ... I think that one went really well overall, and I’m excited to see how this one turns out.”
If you go:
Minnetonka Theatre presents “Something Rotten!”
When: 7:30 p.m. May 1, 2, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, and 2 p.m. May 9 and 15
Where: Arts Center on 7, back parking lot, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Tickets: All performances are currently sold out, but additional seating pods may open in May. For information on ticket availability, call 952-401-5898 or visit minnetonkatheatre.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.