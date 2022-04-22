Law has served as superintendent for Anoka-Hennepin since 2014
Minnetonka Public Schools has named David Law as the district’s new superintendent.
District leaders announced Friday that they had extended the job offer to Law, who is currently in his eighth year serving as superintendent for Anoka-Hennepin Schools, the largest district in the state of Minnesota. Law has accepted and, pending contract negotiations, will begin July 1 in his new role with Minnetonka Schools.
Current Minnetonka Schools Superintendent Dennis Peterson announced this past November his plans to retire at the end of the current school year after holding the position for nearly 21 years. Following his announcement, the school board began the search process for a new superintendent.
The naming of Law as superintendent is the second attempt this year to hire a new leader for Minnetonka Schools.
In March, the school board announced it had selected Paul Imhoff as the district’s new superintendent and planned to enter into contract negotiations. But those plans fell through the following day when Imhoff withdrew from consideration for the position, stating that he and his wife decided that they could not leave Ohio at this time, where Imhoff has served since 2013 as superintendent for Upper Arlington City Schools.
The Minnetonka School Board selected Law as their preferred candidate during an April 21 meeting following an extensive search and recruitment process.
“We are thrilled that David Law will be taking the helm here at Minnetonka Schools,” said School Board Chair Chris Vitale. “He is an experienced, proven leader who we believe will help us to harness and preserve the focus on child-centered excellence across our school system and at the same time will infuse new energy into all we do as a district.”
Law has more than 37 years of experience in K-12 education. Prior to his superintendent role at Anoka-Hennepin, Law spent seven years as assistant superintendent for the White Bear Lake School District. He also has seven years of experience as an assistant principal in Anoka-Hennepin and spent two years as the dean of students for Mounds View School District. He also served as adjunct professor at Bethel University and at the University of Minnesota, and he began his career as a math teacher in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
Law was named the 2020 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year and the 2020 President of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. He is currently a governing board member and executive board member for the American Association of School Administrators. He was named Minnesota Technology Educators Central Office Administrator of the Year in 2017 and was White Bear Lake YMCA Board Member of the Year in 2014.
As an alumni of Coon Rapids High in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, Law went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Hamline University and then a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. He completed his K-12 principal licensure and superintendent licensure at the University of Minnesota.
Law currently resides in Andover with his wife and children.
