Executive Director of Finance and Operations Paul Bourgeois presented to the board the bids for each project.

The projects include updates for the SAIL building, Scenic Heights, and Minnetonka High School

The Minnetonka school board approved bids for several projects in various schools in the district at a Sept. 1 meeting. These projects include HVAC replacement at the Students Achieving Independent Life building, the conversion of common space into another classroom at Scenic Heights Elementary, and pavement projects at Scenic Heights, Minnetonka High School, and the district service center.

