The projects include updates for the SAIL building, Scenic Heights, and Minnetonka High School
The Minnetonka school board approved bids for several projects in various schools in the district at a Sept. 1 meeting. These projects include HVAC replacement at the Students Achieving Independent Life building, the conversion of common space into another classroom at Scenic Heights Elementary, and pavement projects at Scenic Heights, Minnetonka High School, and the district service center.
Superintendent David Law explained the process for approving these projects, saying “the bid process for government organizations requires us to put out a bid, hold meetings to explain each of these bids to anyone interested in bidding on the process, give people an adequate amount of time to submit a bid, and then those bids are reviewed with the recommendation of the board for final approval.”
Executive Director of Finance and Operations Paul Bourgeois presented to the board the bids for each of these projects. “We had some very good results, as you’ll hear,” he said. “We came in under budget.”
Beginning with the repairs in the SAIL building, Bourgeois said “the 1997 installed HVAC system needs replacing”. He shared that the bid opened on Aug. 25, and six bids were made. “Our budget was $200,000,” he said. “We recommend that you approve [the low] bid.”
The school board did approve this bid, after School Board Vice Chair Mark Ambrosen confirmed with Bourgeois that there were no other major projects “on the horizon” for that building.
The board moved on to discuss the bid to create another classroom in Scenic Heights.
“This was a project that was requested in May, but we were not able to finish it up for this coming school year,” Bourgeois said. “Next summer, we’re proposing to convert what’s left of the 1967 multipurpose room at Scenic Heights to a classroom space.”
He shared that another portion of this multipurpose room was turned into the art room at the school a number of years ago.
“The budget estimate for the project was $300,000,” Bourgeois said, and recommended the board approve the low bid for this project as well. All members voted in favor.
The third project addressed was the bid to complete pavement projects at three locations: Scenic Heights, Minnetonka High School, and the District Service Center.
“We have three large paving projects we’re going to be doing next summer,” Bourgeois said. “This is Minnesota, so you don’t get away from roofing and paving every year.”
The budgets for Scenic Heights, Minnetonka High School, and the District Service Center were $210,000, $240,000, and $120,000 respectively, and would cover the cost of repaving the entire parking lot at each school, as well as the lower parking lot at the District Service Center. Bids for each project came in under budget, and the school board approved each of the project bids.
