Levy is a 4.85% increase over last year
The Minnetonka School Board approved the district’s final 2020 tax levy at the Dec. 5 board meeting.
The district’s levy of $54.2 million represents a $2.51 million increase, or 4.85%, over the prior year amount of $51.7 million.
The amount matches the preliminary levy amount approved Sept. 26 by the board. A school district can lower the final levy certification from the amount of the preliminary levy, but the final levy cannot be increased from the preliminary amount unless there is a voter-approved referendum for facilities, capital projects or operations.
The 2020 tax levy includes a general fund levy of $44.51 million (compared to $42.42 million the prior year), a community service levy of $957,000, a general debt service fund levy of $7.04 million, an instructional lease levy of $2.2 million and other post-employment benefits debt service levy of $1.69 million.
Paul Bourgeois, district executive director of finance and operations, said approximately $1.5 million of the $2.51 million increase stems from the voter-approved operating referendum and the linked local optional revenue line items for the current year levy, along with some makeup for prior year actual figures over the original levy estimate.
Bourgeois said about $370,000 is an increase in the voter-approved technology levy, with approximately $300,000 being an increase in scheduled debt service payments after a reduction last year. The total changes in the other levy line items total around $300,000, he said.
Bourgeois said under the levy amount, the owner of a $500,000 home, which is close to the median home price in the district, can expect an increase of $122 to the school district portion of their property taxes from 2019 to 2020 (from $2,631 to $2,753).
The 2019 tax levy was $51.7 million, which represented a $4.09 million, or 8.59%, increase over the 2018 levy of $47.61 million.
In 2018, the tax levy was $47.61 million, which represented a $3.08 million, or 6.9%, increase over the 2017 levy of $44.52 million.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.