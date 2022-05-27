Low bid of $15.56 million was higher than the initial $14 million estimate
The Minnetonka School Board approved a construction bid for a new building that will be home to the district’s VANTAGE and MOMENTUM programs.
The 36,000-square-foot building will be constructed at 5735 County Road 101 in Minnetonka near Clear Springs Elementary. It will be the district’s first all-new building since Scenic Heights Elementary was built in 1966.
VANTAGE is Minnetonka High School’s advanced professional studies program, offering focus areas in business analytics, design and marketing, global business, digital journalism, global sustainability, health sciences, public policy, user experience design and education.
MOMENTUM, which launched in fall of 2020 as an expansion of the high school’s trades program, is focused on design and skilled trades. The program is meant to provide real-world experiences for students to explore pathways in manufacturing, construction, architecture, engineering and automotive careers.
The school district hosted a May 5 groundbreaking ceremony for the VANTAGE/MOMENTUM building, but the school board held off on awarding a bid at that evening’s meeting when the low bid came in well over the initial estimated cost of $14 million.
The lowest out of eight bids came from Morcon Construction at $15.56 million. According to the district, the bid results in an estimated all-in construction cost of $16.85 million, which would require the commitment of $2.85 million in additional resources.
According to Paul Bourgeois, the district’s executive director of finance and operations, a key takeaway is that inflation is significantly impacting the construction market.
“Construction inflation has been accelerating in the last six, seven months,” Bourgeois said. “We had a 14% inflation factor in our estimate and that wasn’t enough. ... That was higher than the 40-year average of about 4% a year in construction inflation”
District leaders spoke with Morcon Construction representatives May 4 to review the cost estimates of the bid, with the company indicating that they have seen steady and rapid cost increases almost weekly in bid prices for other jobs that they have been bidding. Costs of concrete and steel, both of which are large components of the project, were mentioned as having significant cost increases, Bourgeois said.
The increased cost of diesel fuel is another key factor since all construction materials are shipped and large construction equipment runs on diesel fuel.
According to school district leaders, a review of the overall construction bid environment showed that construction inflation is likely to continue to accelerate for the foreseeable future, which would make any re-bid likely to come in higher than the current bids.
“We’re recommending that you adopt the low bid and the adjustments to the bid add-ons and move ahead with it,” Superintendent Dennis Peterson said to the school board.
District administration also studied various options to adjust the VANTAGE/MOMENTUM project scope to get the cost within the original $14 million estimate, including building a smaller building and then adding on at a later date.
District finance staff also suggested using the Other Post Employment Benefits revocable trust to bridge the additional $2.85 million needed to move forward with the low bid. In October, the school board approved the use of $7 million in excess assets from the OPEB revocable trust for use in constructing the new building.
District leaders also noted that the potential revenue generation from the additional 300-student capacity for grades 9-12 when the new building is open will more than cover the cost of operations of the VANTAGE/MOMENTUM building and leave resources left over to fund other general fund programs.
The school board proved to be supportive of the recommendation from district leaders to move forward with the current low bid.
“We’ve made as a board a very significant programmatic commitment to both the VANTAGE and MOMENTUM programs. I really feel like downsizing the building dilutes that and ... ultimately isn’t what’s best for kids,” said School Board member Lisa Wagner.
School Board member Katie Becker said she too supported the district’s recommendation to move forward with the building project as designed, even if the cost is higher than anticipated due to construction inflation.
“It just is unfortunate timing. We don’t want to spend more money, but we have the resources,” said School Board member Katie Becker, noting that “it’s not an additional impact to our taxpayers.”
On a 6-0 decision, with School Board member John Odom absent from meeting, the board voted to accept the bid from Morcon Construction.
