Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, due to the precious metals found inside them.

The Minnetonka police and public works departments have teamed up to host a catalytic converter marking event on Oct. 12 at the Minnetonka Public Works building. From 3-7 p.m., mechanics will be installing marking kits on the catalytic converters of Minnetonka residents who signed up for the event.

