Catalytic converter theft is “all over the place in the metro”
The Minnetonka police and public works departments have teamed up to host a catalytic converter marking event on Oct. 12 at the Minnetonka Public Works building. From 3-7 p.m., mechanics will be installing marking kits on the catalytic converters of Minnetonka residents who signed up for the event.
Given a limited number of these marking kits, residents must own one of the 15 most commonly targeted vehicles for catalytic converter theft, as identified by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, to be eligible for a kit.
These vehicles include the Chevy Express; the Ford Econoline and F250; the Honda Accord, CRV, Element and Odyssey; the Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson; the Kia Sportage; the Mitsubishi Eclipse, Outlander and Lancer; and the Toyota Prius and Tundra.
According to Detective Sergeant Eric Scovil of the Minnetonka Police Department, this list is based on a combination of factors such as ease of access to the converter, the number of converters in a vehicle, and the amount of precious metals in a given converter.
Scovile explained that catalytic converter theft is “all over the place in the metro right now” because “they have precious metals inside them that have always been highly valued.”
These precious metals serve as catalysts in a vehicle’s exhaust system. According to the Stanford Department of Engineering, precious metals such as palladium or platinum react with the toxins in car exhaust, “remov[ing] carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and other harmful chemicals from exhaust emissions”. While this is very important for environmental protection, it also attracts converter theft.
“It’s as easy as it could be to take [catalytic converters] to a lot of metal recyclers, who may or may not follow the requirements [of] the state in terms of data collection on people who are looking to exchange them,” Scovile said.
For this reason, the Minnesota Legislature created a catalytic converter theft prevention pilot program. The Department of Commerce distributed a number of CATGUARD labeling kits to various cities, which is how mechanics will be protecting catalytic converters at the marking event.
“It’s a special sticker that’s heat sensitive, and it has laser etching,” Scovile said, adding that these stickers each have a serial number on them. “There’s a special acid, and you paint that on to the sticker, and then the next time it heats up, it sort of etches that number into the catalytic converter itself.”
Scovile explained that the serial number from the sticker and converter is then registered with the CATGUARD company, making it much easier to track people’s catalytic converters and identify the rightful owners.
“If metal recyclers see that [number], and they can’t prove that [the customer] is the person who it’s registered to, then they’re not allowed to pay money for it or accept it,” Scoville said.
He also added that this serial number can be uploaded to the police department’s database of stolen property. This allows police officers all over the country to enter a stolen catalytic converter’s serial number into the system, find where it was flagged as missing, and return it to the owner.
Scovile said that due to the limited number of kits available, registration for the event filled up about an hour after opening. However, there may be a chance to sign up for a kit again in the future.
“If things go well, and there are more kits available through the grant, we’re hoping to maybe do a second [event] in the spring,” Scovile said.
