Minnetonka has joined several other cities and counties across the state in declaring a climate emergency.
The declaration, approved April 11 by the Minnetonka City Council, is through a statewide group of city council members and mayors called the Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus. The declaration explains the impacts of climate change, commits cities to take climate action, and calls on state and federal leaders to address climate change.
Councilmember Brad Schaeppi provided some background on the topic during the meeting, noting that the declaration does not come with any mandatory commitments and calling the resolution a “symbolic gesture on behalf of the city.” He said the resolution is in line with the work of the city’s newly formed sustainability commission, which is working with city staff on a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
The city’s climate emergency declaration, in part, states that “Minnetonka has just this past year experienced numerous climate change-related impacts including, a record June heatwave, dangerous air quality from drought-fueled forest fires where even healthy people were encouraged to remain inside, and water restrictions from the same drought, making it clear that the climate crisis is not only a future issue – it is affecting us here and now.”
The declaration also states that the Minnetonka City Council is committed to working for a just transition and climate emergency mobilization effort and will:
• Create/implement a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
• Implement GreenStep Cities best practices related to energy, climate actions, climate adaptation and resilience or other appropriate practices.
• Implement innovative projects, programs and public awareness through the city’s capital improvement program, strategic profile, sustainability commission and other efforts.
• Collaborate with surrounding cities and local partners to identify and work together on larger, regional sustainability projects.
• Position city with shovel-ready (or identified) projects to take advantage of state and federal climate action funding opportunities.
• Use all available tools to ensure climate action in Minnetonka is equitable and just.
As part of the declaration, the council is also calling on the Minnesota legislature and executive branch to support cities of all sizes around the state to both mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, including providing funding and resources for the development and implementation of climate action plans. On a federal level, the council is calling on the government to immediately commit resources to support the climate mitigation and adaptation efforts of cities large and small and to invest in the infrastructure needed for a sustainable future.
The council proved overall supportive of the resolution to declare a climate emergency, with Mayor Brad Wiersum noting that he did struggle with the terminology of “climate emergency.”
“My recommendation would be to modify this and rather than call it a climate emergency, call it a climate crisis. ... A crisis has a more ongoing aspect to it. An emergency to me has a start and end, and I think that this climate emergency concept has no end. ... I think words matter and I think there’s a more accurate way to describe it, but that is not going to cause me to not vote for this because it is an important issue,” the mayor said.
Councilmember Kimberly Wilburn, in response, said she was comfortable with the language as presented.
“To me, we are in a climate emergency. This qualifies as an emergency. We are already seeing the effects in Minnesota of climate change on our lakes, on our water quality, on our wildlife. So, I think climate emergency is an apt description, and it shows the seriousness that we’re in and that immediate action does need to be taken,” Wilburn said.
On a unanimous vote, the council approved the resolution to declare a climate emergency and ask the state and federal governments to help address it and provide resources.
For more information on the city’s efforts related to sustainability, visit minnetonkamn.gov/our-city/sustainable-minnetonka.
