Contestant from St. Louis Park learned to create Korean fusion food while growing up in New Hope
Instead of preparing Juicy Lucy burgers or tater tot hotdish, St. Louis Park resident Tony Scherber will represent Minnesota on a nationwide cooking competition with Korean-fusion food.
Scherber became a contestant on “The Great American Recipe” show coming to PBS Friday, June 24, after learning of the new production through a friend’s social media message. He hesitated to apply before landing a Zoom interview. After months without word, he nearly gave up before learning suddenly that he had earned a spot on the show.
Although not a professional chef, Scherber has plenty of experience cooking for friends and family. After a New Hope couple adopted him at about the age of 2 following his birth in South Korea, his adoptive mother sought to help him infuse Korean culture into his life. She procured an old cookbook with traditional recipes, eventually allowing him to try his hand in the food arts. Through experimentation, he began combining his love for other foods, like tacos, with Korean dishes like kimchi, a form of salted and seasoned fermented vegetables.
The practice paid off when the new PBS show selected him as one of 10 contestants in the competition.
He traveled to Virginia last September for taping, but the social media manager for Eden Prairie-based Element Electronics had to keep his participation a secret until recently, with Scherber only telling his girlfriend and his employer about the situation to explain his necessary absence from Minnesota.
Scherber still can’t reveal how he fared, but he advised, “Stay tuned and find out.”
The show, which premieres 8 p.m. June 24 on Twin Cities Public Television’s main TPT 2 station and online at PBS.org, will provide one episode each week. It focuses on contestants from different regions of the country with varied cultural backgrounds.
Alejandra Ramos, a food and lifestyle contributor for NBC’s “TODAY Show,” hosts the eight-part show intended to celebrate multiculturalism in American food.
“With a range of culinary styles infused by their backgrounds — from Syrian to Hungarian, Vietnamese to Mexican, Italian to Puerto Rican, Southern soul food to Filipino, the ten contestants represent the delicious diversity of American home cooking,” a description offers.
The contestants each created two dishes per episode – on a time limit that Scherber said often came down to the wire – while judges provided insight.
“I’m very fortunate and very humble to be a part of it and meet all the people that I did,” Scherber said. “It was phenomenal.”
Each contestant had a story to tell, and their differences and similarities came together like a melting pot, he said.
“I gained nine more friends,” he added.
Although they competed, he said nervousness eased after the first days of filming as they came to know each other better.
“We became very close, very tight friends,” he said, noting that they continue to message each other regularly. “We don’t necessarily talk about food all the time. We just talk about what’s going on in each other’s lives.”
Food can bridge differences and become a source of camaraderie and connection, Scherber said.
He had the chance to discuss his own background and indicated he hopes that his experience as a Korean adoptee can resonate with other adopted children. He also hopes to encourage adoptive parents to immerse their children from other countries in traditional cultures.
“My mom and my family definitely did the best they could to help my brother and I be who we are today,” he said, noting that his brother also came to his family after being born in South Korea.
Scherber later added, “I want to be able to resonate and be a pillar stone for other adoptees who are just trying to figure out who they are and their identity, and hopefully them watching the show helps reflect that.”
He has cooked for family and friends since his days at Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope. Although he decided against becoming a professional chef himself, food has remained an important part of his life. He has been creating and selling hot chili oil at the Mill City Farmers Market in downtown Minneapolis.
At the farmers market, Scherber enjoys sharing his love of spicy food with fellow Midwesterners.
“I feel like a lot of people just add salt, pepper, maybe some garlic powder and some cayenne in their cupboard, and that’s about it,” Scherber said.
He began making chili oil to demonstrate how it can add flavor beyond basic spices.
“They’re like, oh, wow, there definitely is some heat, but we definitely agree with how we can taste the flavor of the oil that will help a dish out rather than just burn your taste buds,” he said.
On the show, he infused foods from his upbringing, including the tacos – which he finds to be exceptionally versatile with food from around the world – and meat-and-potato staples.
“I just wanted to be true to my heritage and my culture and not try to change too many things within the dishes because I know how much it means to know the country that it came from,” Scherber said. “But over time, recipes and food are going to change, and people are going to put their own twist on it.”
For the first episode, he made Korean Gochujang chicken tacos with kimchi.
Referring to kimchi, Scherber said, “It’s got some flavor and some sourness to it, but it’s got a real good taste to it that I personally enjoy.”
Of his style, he said, “I just started in the kitchen, tinkered around with some recipes, and found some that really stuck.”
While he has no plans to open his own restaurant, he said he wants to support the local food scene in the Twin Cities that showcases a variety of cultures and backgrounds.
“I definitely want to support local as much as I can, and I’m just doing my part by helping bring more flavor to the tables through my product,” he said of his hot chili oil.
He hopes viewers of the PBS show will sense the warmth contestants had while creating their dishes.
“They say food is the sixth love language,” Scherber said. “It’s definitely how some people show love and affection and care for other people.”
For a preview and more information about the show, visit pbs.org/food/shows/the-great-american-recipe.
Scherber shares his cooking wisdom @tonzkitchen on Instagram and Facebook and at tonzkitchen.com. He can be found 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at the Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. 2nd St. in Minneapolis.
