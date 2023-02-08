Show will run for eight performances Feb. 9-19
Blue Water Theatre Company is inviting audiences to get to know Matilda Wormwood, a precocious young girl with extraordinary powers.
The Wayzata-based theatre group is busy rehearsing for its newest production, “Matilda: The Musical JR.” The musical is based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel “Matilda” and features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly.
The story centers on Matilda, a 5-year-old girl with telekinetic powers who finds refuge from her cruel parents in the pages of the many books she checks out from the library. At school, she finds a friend in her teacher Miss Honey while trying to avoid punishment from the school’s terrifyingly-strict headmistress Miss Trunchbull.
In the director’s seat for the musical is Maureen O’Malley, a former Blue Water actor and Hopkins High School alumna. After graduating in 2017 with a degree in musical theater from Minnesota State University, Mankato, O’Malley began directing various shows with Blue Water.
“I think this is my eighth show that I’ve directed,” O’Malley said. “During the pandemic, I helped develop their first ever educational programming to try and keep kids engaged in a safe, socially-distanced way. It’s been a big part of my life and it’s just been so fun.”
The director said she was drawn to this particular musical because it’s a story she’s loved since childhood.
“The minute the musical came out, I knew this was a story that I really wanted to tell,” O’Malley said. “I love the show because it’s really fun for kids. ... I also think it’s really heartwarming for adults.”
The show’s cast consists of around 40 students in grades three through eight. Leading the musical in the title role is Lucinda Gagnon, a fifth-grader who attends the School of Engineering and Arts in Golden Valley.
This will be Gagnon’s fifth show with Blue Water. She said she decided to take on the role because of the show’s fun songs and dialogue – and the fact that it gave her the unique opportunity to play a character who can move objects with her mind.
Gagnon is a fan of the new “Matilda the Musical” movie that came out on Netflix last year. As Blue Water puts together it’s own production and opening night draws closer, the young actor said she’s getting more and more excited for audiences to experience what she and the cast and crew have been putting together.
“It’s been really fun rehearsing,” Gagnon said. “I think people definitely should see it.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Matilda: The Musical JR.”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12; 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16; 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
The shows runs 90 minutes with an intermission and is appropriate for all ages.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.