Actors with Blue Water Theatre Company in Wayzata rehearse a scene for their upcoming production of “Matilda: The Musical JR.” (Submitted photo)

Show will run for eight performances Feb. 9-19

Blue Water Theatre Company is inviting audiences to get to know Matilda Wormwood, a precocious young girl with extraordinary powers.

