People filled Lake Street in downtown Wayzata June 26-27 for the return of the Wayzata Art Experience. After taking 2020 off due to ongoing construction work for the Panoway project, the festival returned this past weekend with more than 100 artists displaying and selling their work. The event, established in 2004 by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, also marked a return to the summer festival season after most gatherings planned for last year were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
