Festival-goers check out paintings by artist Evan Abrahamson during the second day of the Wayzata Art Experience, which returned June 26-27. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
People filled Lake Street in downtown Wayzata June 26-27 for the return of the Wayzata Art Experience. After taking 2020 off due to ongoing construction work for the Panoway project, the festival returned this past weekend with more than 100 artists displaying and selling their work. The event, established in 2004 by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, also marked a return to the summer festival season after most gatherings planned for last year were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A line of food trucks and vendors kept visitors fed during the Wayzata Art Experience. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Works from more than 100 artists were on display this past weekend for the 2021 Wayzata Art Experience. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A train rolls through downtown Wayzata June 27 as festival attendees peruse the art on display during this year’s Wayzata Art Experience. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The featured art installation for this year’s Wayzata Art Experience was five unique sets of sails – all displaying artwork by local and diverse artists – that highlighted issues related to aquatic invasive species. The project was a partnership with Wayzata Sailing, a local nonprofit sailing school, and was meant to create widespread awareness around aquatic invasive species in Lake Minnetonka and surrounding communities. Five finalists were selected to create a set of sails and each artist was provided with the materials and a stipend of $2,000. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Free sailboat rides were offered to visitors of the Wayzata Art Experience June 26-27. The sailboats featured sails painted by five local artists that highlighted issues related to aquatic invasive species. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

