The former city planner is motivated to continue collaborative planning
Julie Klima, whose previous position with the city of Eden Prairie was as a city planner, was recently appointed as the new community development director, stepping in for Janet Jeremiah, who served in that position for 17 years.
Klima, who has a bachelor’s degree in local and urban planning from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in urban planning from Minnesota State University in Mankato, spent the first 19 years of her career (1994-2013) with the City of Shakopee, starting as an intern, advancing to planner 1 and then to planner 2.
She is also certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.
She was hired in 2013 by the city of Eden Prairie as a senior planner and was promoted in 2014 to city planner. Klima served in that position until this past October, when City Manager Rick Getschow promoted her to community development director.
“In her eight years with the City of Eden Prairie, Klima has been instrumental in several significant commercial and residential development projects while serving as a staff liaison to the Planning Commission,” Getschow stated in a city press release.
“She has played an integral role on the city’s Southwest Light Rail Transit project team, and led the Aspire Eden Prairie 2040 comprehensive plan update and creation of citywide design guidelines.”
The art of planning
She described the job of planner to the Sun Sailor: “The city planner works with the planning division and with other planning staff and oversees current and long-range development in the city,” while always following the Comprehensive Plan, which is updated every 10 years in municipalities.
Klima also described the process that city planners utilize in developing Comprehensive Plans.
“From a 10,000-foot level, the comprehensive plan defines what land uses make sense in specific areas. We look at how we can best connect those areas, and what the policies are that are going to drive the development,” she said.
However, when individual development proposals are brought to the city, the planners home in on the specifics of the particular project.
“Say somebody comes into a single-family neighborhood or there is an apartment building proposal – that’s when we get into the more detailed review of what it’s actually going to look like, what the setback requirements are going to be and how those connections are actually going to be made,” she said.
That means the planners will look at the development from the standpoint of utilities, traffic and the ways pedestrian connections fit into the plan. “That’s when you get more into the details versus the long-range planning, which is more of a high-level, land-use policy type of process,” she said.
Community Development Director
In her new position, Klima is now overseeing about 18 employees who work within Community Development.
That includes those in the Planning Division, the Economic Development Division, the Assessing Division and the Housing and Community Services Division.
Will there be challenges?
No, Klima said. Rather, she views her job as ripe with opportunity.
“In the role as community development director, I wouldn’t term it as challenges. I view it more as opportunities. I think there is a lot of opportunity knowing that the community is largely a developed community and faces different issues than Eden Prairie has in the past,” she said.
“Looking at it through the lens of those areas of community development – housing, economic development, planning, assessing – and knowing that the community has changed and continues to evolve, being able to ... support the overall goals and vision of the city council is something I’m really looking forward to,” she added.
Although the community is “nearly fully developed,” there are plenty of properties suitable for projects, she said.
“Understanding that as an organization, ... there is a commitment to high-quality services, and responding to the needs of the residents and the community overall, being mindful of development and how that occurs in maintaining those high standards and expectations are guiding principals the staff is aware of as we work through project development,” she said.
And for those areas that are not yet developed, Klima expressed commitment to following the long-range plans in place. “The city’s Comprehensive Plan guides every single property in town for a specific land use category,” she explained.
Described as infill, these undeveloped properties are, for the most part, surrounded by development.
“Some of those infill development sites might be for commercial, some might be for residential, some might be for a mixed use,” she said. “We always take a look at the comprehensive plan to identify what’s best.”
Planners consider all factors when a proposal is presented.
“There are a variety of factors that play into a development – the surrounding uses, access to the property, utility services locations,” she said.
Identifying those factors and looking at how they fit into a specific property development helps planners understand best use of property for the future.
Gratitude
Klima expressed gratitude for the recent promotion and said she feels lucky to have landed with Eden Prairie.
“I feel fortunate when I come into work every day that I get to work here. I realize that I am fortunate to still feel that way after being an employee here for years.”
For her boss, the feeling is mutual. “Julie’s demonstrated vision and leadership, paired with her impressive experience and dedication to our city, will serve her and the organization well as we move forward,” Getschow said when announcing Klima’s promotion.
Klima is also impressed with the dedication of city employees.
“We have a talented team in place and I’m excited to work alongside them as we guide the department and city into the future,” she said.
She continued, “My time in Eden Prairie has been filled with exceptional opportunities and I am honored to now serve as director of the Community Development Department.”
After about eight years with the city, Klima said the excitement of hasn’t worn off: “Every day that I walk through the door I say, ‘Wow, I get to work here.’”
