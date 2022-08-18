a218NW_BackToSchoolProgram2.jpg
School supplies donated for Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ back-to-school program await to be given to local families. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Annual effort invites community members to donate school supplies

A program from Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is helping families who are on a tight budget prepare for the start of a new school year.

a218NW_BackToSchoolProgram1.jpg
Carol Wexler, a longtime volunteer for Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, holds up donated school supply kits that were dropped off Aug. 10 in Plymouth for the nonprofit organization’s annual back-to-school program. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a218NW_BackToSchoolProgram3.jpg
A room at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is filled with donated items that will be distributed to local students who are in need of school supplies. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a218NW_BackToSchoolProgram4.jpg
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners recently wrapped up its annual back-to-school program. The donation drive is meant to help ensure that local students are equipped with school supplies to support their learning. For more information about the effort, visit iocp.org/backtoschool. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a218NW_BackToSchoolProgram5.jpg
A room at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is filled with donated backpacks that will be distributed to local students who are in need of school supplies. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

