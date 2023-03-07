a209NW_PreventHunger.jpg

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ annual Prevent Hunger campaign is rallying residents to help keep the Plymouth-based nonprofit’s food shelf stocked. (Submitted photo)

Campaign from nonprofit helps provide access to food, support services

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ annual Prevent Hunger campaign is back to raise community awareness and support in the fight against hunger.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments