Campaign from nonprofit helps provide access to food, support services
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ annual Prevent Hunger campaign is back to raise community awareness and support in the fight against hunger.
Through March, the Plymouth-based nonprofit is rallying residents to help keep the Interfaith Outreach food shelf stocked while also aiding the organization’s work to provide housing support, employment coaching, childcare connections and other services and programs.
The campaign helps struggling families and individuals in the organization’s service areas of Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.
Last year, the Interfaith Outreach food shelf served 926 households and distributed more than 683,000 pounds of goods. And two-thirds of clients who used the food shelf also participated in one or more other programs offered by the organization.
That need is expected to continue. According to Interfaith Outreach, inflation has caused Twin Cities area food prices to rise as much as 14%, bringing new and returning families to the food shelf.
“Just in conversation with people ... inflation is a big reason folks are finding themselves back in the food shelf,” said Patrick Felker, the food shelf manager at Interfaith Outreach.
Sustained inflation has also increased the organization’s operating costs and has made it more expensive for the organization to keep the food shelf fully stocked.
While most of the food and other household goods on the food shelf come from community donations, a quarter is purchased by Interfaith Outreach from food banks and through other partnerships. Food banks like Second Harvest Heartland purchase food in large quantities and act as a wholesaler and distribute it to various community food shelves like the one at Interfaith Outreach.
“We do get a food at a discount, but they’re impacted like everybody else with inflation. ... We haven’t able been able to stretch our dollars quite as much as we were able to this time last year or two years ago,” Felker said.
The food shelf’s home delivery program has also seen increased demand. The program, which primarily serves disabled and elderly clients who cannot easily make it to the food shelf, currently serves 60 clients but it has 13 on a waitlist. According to the organization, the hurdle being faced is in finding volunteer drivers.
“That’s been the biggest challenge for us so far,” Felker said.
Those interested in volunteering for the home delivery program can call 763-489-7505 or send an email to getinvolved@iocp.org.
For more information about the food shelf and how to donate, including a list of most-needed items, visit iocp.org/outreach-services/food-shelf.
Normal donation hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Donations can be dropped off on the east side of the Interfaith Outreach building at 1605 County Rd. 101 N. Plymouth.
Community members can also help by organizing a donation drive within their local neighborhood, school, faith community or place of employment.
For more information and to learn how to donate directly to the Prevent Hunger campaign, visit iocp.org/ph.
