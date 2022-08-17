Customers pet dogs and ate barbeque in support of service dogs as they filled their tank

On August 16, service dogs from Helping Paws helped fundraise at the Holiday gas station in Plymouth. 

By kaitlin mccoskey

Helping Paws works to pair service dogs with people who have physical disabilities, veterans and emergency responders with PTSD, and mental health professionals.
Helping Paws has been participating in the Holiday fundraiser for over 5 years.

