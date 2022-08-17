Customers pet dogs and ate barbeque in support of service dogs as they filled their tank
By kaitlin mccoskey
The routine trip to the gas station was much more fun than usual for customers on Aug 16 at Plymouth Station Holiday, located at 16825 County Road 24, as service dogs from Helping Paws were on site to greet guests and fundraise with car washes.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., service dogs from Helping Paws helped their human companions sell barbeque lunches and car wash discounts to patrons at Holiday in an effort to raise money to support their training and classes.
Communications and Special Projects Coordinator Jonathan Kramer shared that this fundraiser is not a new occurrence, but rather has become an annual event over more than five years.
“Every year, it gets bigger and bigger,” Kramer said. “When you’re driving down County Rd 24, it’s pretty clear there is something happening. It’s a party.”
Kramer shared that over 20 volunteers work to put this event each year, but many more people are required to keep Helping Paws running.
“The training and matching of a service dog is a long labor of love, taking about two and a half years to complete,” Kramer said. “It requires thousands of specialized volunteer hours and an investment of about $30,000, which covers the costs of operating the training facility, program development, volunteer training and support, and lifelong support for each working team, as well as the direct costs of lifelong veterinarian bills, training equipment, and other expenses associated with the dogs.”
Kramer discovered this “labor of love” when he was a student at Augsburg University.
“I noticed a fellow student partnered with a service dog assisting with a multitude of tasks,” he said. “The service dog was picking up dropped items, opening up doors, even taking laundry out of the dryer for their person. I found out that the student was placed with a Helping Paws Service Dog and ever since then I was fascinated with the mutually beneficial relationship.”
According to Kramer, Helping Paws has been training and placing service dogs for 34 years. These dogs work to assist people in a variety of ways, from aiding those with physical disabilities, to helping veterans and emergency responders with PTSD, to working with mental health professionals as therapy animals.
“Helping Paws is one of two organizations located in Minnesota that are fully accredited by Assistance Dogs International,” Kramer added.
He also shared that it takes a long time to train and place service dogs with the right person. “Helping Paws accomplishes its work through three interconnected programs,” Kramer said.
The first of these is a breeding program. “Caretaker home volunteers care for breeding female dogs, assist with the birth of litters, and both raise and socialize the puppies for the first two months after birth,” Kramer said.
Next is the foster home program, in which volunteers take a puppy into their home and oversee their service training for about two and a half years.
Lastly, the dogs move on to the applicant and graduate program. “When service dog training has been successfully completed, each dog meets and works with a number of prospective recipients (age 10 and older) who have either a physical disability or a veteran or first responder who has PTSD,” Kramer shared. “Once a match has been made, the recipient and service dog participate in an intensive three-week ‘Team Training’ period to learn how to work together.”
Kramer added that Helping Paws is always in search of more volunteers to help with this process from start to finish. More information can be found at www.helpingpaws.org.
