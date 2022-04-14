Marshall and Dru Anderson began their support more than two decades ago
Hammer Residences is celebrating two volunteers and their decades of service helping the Wayzata-based organization with its mission of providing support services for individuals with developmental disabilities.
After more than 20 years, Marshall and Dru Anderson of Eden Prairie are taking a step back from their volunteering duties at Hammer. The couple, now in their 80s, said that while they’re retiring from the more physical work – like helping set up for the annual Family Day Picnic – that doesn’t mean their support for Hammer will be ending anytime soon.
“We’re not retiring from caring or giving money or spending time,” Dru said.
Marshall’s son and Dru’s stepson, Michael, is supported by Hammer and lives in one of the organization’s group homes. Dru said her early days of volunteering began when Marshall, who was on Hammer’s board of directors, referred her to the nonprofit organization’s personnel committee because of her background working in human resources.
From there, the Andersons became regularly involved in event organizing, helping with fundraising efforts and rallying for legislative support on Disability Services Day. They event went around to local businesses selling Hammer Ralph statues.
“If we were asked to do it, we did it,” Dru said.
Through volunteering, the Andersons were also able to spend more time with Michael, whether in his home or taking him for an evening out.
Cathy Thoma, director of volunteer resources for Hammer, said volunteers like the Andersons are an asset for the organization.
“They have been awesome. ... They add continuity to not just the organization but for the individuals we serve as well. ... And it shows other people the importance of the role of the volunteer at Hammer and naturally engages people who might not other otherwise know about us,” Thoma said.
While the past two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has limited in-person gatherings, many volunteers stayed connected by using technology to interact with people living in one of Hammer’s houses or apartment programs.
“People were pretty innovative and often used Zoom or FaceTime to keep in touch with people,” Thoma said, recalling a time when a volunteer helped someone learn how to cook a meal over Zoom.
Now, as it becomes safer to gather in person again, more volunteer opportunities are opening up for anyone who might be interested. For the person who has time to volunteer on a monthly basis, Thoma said she can pair that person with someone who’s supported by Hammer.
“I can match a volunteer with an individual that’s looking for a buddy. ... And I match them based on mutual interests,” she said. “It helps form that foundation.”
For someone who wants an introduction to Hammer with a one-time volunteer opportunity, there are events like the annual Reach for Ralph benefit, which will return as an in-person event this June.
For the more adventurous, there’s Hammer Travel (hammertravel.org), which curates trips for adults with disabilities in Minnesota and beyond. Volunteers accompany travelers on their vacations and provide the supports they need to enhance their experience. The long list of upcoming trips include New York City, Disney World and Hawaii.
“Everybody’s anxious to get back to traveling. ... And we are looking for more volunteers to travel with us,” Thoma said.
To learn more about the volunteer opportunities at Hammer, visit hammer.org/get-involved/volunteer.
