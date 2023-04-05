FW06NW_DisabilitiesServices1.jpg

Hundreds of people packed the rotunda at the Minnesota Capitol to rally support for the caregivers who provide services to those with disabilities. The March 28 rally kicked off this year’s Disabilities Services Day. (Submitted photo)

Advocates call for wage increases for service providers on Disability Services Day

The Minnesota Capitol was buzzing with activity March 28 as hundreds of people packed the rotunda to rally support for the caregivers around the state who provide services to those with disabilities.

IMG_6174

A group of staff, family members and people supported by Hammer & NER arrive at the Capitol March 28 to rally support on Disabilities Services Day. (Submitted photo)
IMG_6253

Minnesota District 49 Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, left, talks with Don Haberman, whose daughter Katie is supported by Hammer Residences. The meeting took place March 28, Disabilities Services Day, at the State Capitol building in St. Paul. (Submitted photo)

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments