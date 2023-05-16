FW18NW_WayzataBait4.jpg
Buy Now

Bob Sonenstahl works May 9 at Wayzata Bait & Tackle, which he owns with his brother Tim. Their father Archie Sonenstahl opened the small business along U.S. Highway 12 in 1975. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Those who fish in the Lake Minnetonka area will soon have less help baiting their hooks.

Wayzata Bait & Tackle is set to close in the coming months after serving the local fishing community for nearly half a century. The owner of the strip mall where the shop sits has plans to tear down the building to make way for a car dealership.

FW18NW_WayzataBait2.jpg
Buy Now

Wayzata Bait & Tackle owner Tim Sonenstahl stands behind the counter of the shop he owns with his brother Bob. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
FW18NW_WayzataBait3.jpg
Buy Now

Bob Sonenstahl, part owner of Wayzata Bait & Tackle, sits near the back wall of the store May 9. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
FW18NW_WayzataBait1.jpg
Buy Now

Wayzata Bait & Tackle is set to close in the coming months after serving the local fishing community for 48 years. The owner of the strip mall where the shop sits has plans to tear down the building to make way for a car dealership. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
FW18NW_WayzataBait6.jpg

A wall of spinner baits hand-tied by Bob Sonenstahl adorn the wall of Wayzata Bait & Tackle. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
FW18NW_WayzataBait5.jpg
Buy Now

Tim Sonenstahl rings up customer Mike Blood, who’s been stopping into Wayzata Bait & Tackle for more than 40 years. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments