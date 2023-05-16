Those who fish in the Lake Minnetonka area will soon have less help baiting their hooks.
Wayzata Bait & Tackle is set to close in the coming months after serving the local fishing community for nearly half a century. The owner of the strip mall where the shop sits has plans to tear down the building to make way for a car dealership.
The owners of the shop, brothers Tim and Bob Sonenstahl, grew up in Wayzata. Their father Archie Sonenstahl opened the small business along U.S. Highway 12 in 1975. Bob was just out of high school when he began working at the new store. Tim was only 12 when he started helping.
“I’d ride my bike down here after school and work and then Bob would throw my bike in the back of his truck and drop me off,” Tim said.
The business grew and then held steady for many years as the shop drew a steady stream of anglers looking for live bait, fishing advice or general conversation.
Tim and Bob continued to run the shop following the death of their father in 2005.
The owners have seen a decline in the demand for their services over the past two decades as large retail stores like Fleet Farm and Scheels began offering lures, rods and reels at cheap prices. The use of artificial baits has also grown, creating less demand for nightcrawlers, minnows and leeches.
Technology, according to Bob, has also played an outsized role in diminished sales and visits to the bait shop.
“The phone’s the new teacher,” Bob said while assembling a spool of fishing line in the back of the store. “Whatever they see on there, especially the younger ones, they think that’s gospel and that’s the way it is.”
Small bait shops have become a rare sight around Lake Minnetonka, with longstanding stores like Shoreline Bait in Spring Park, Bob’s Bait in Mound and Roy’s Bait in Excelsior all having closed their doors.
Since news of the Wayzata shop’s impending demise has spread, the brothers have been met with wistful customers stopping to buy one last container of waxworms or a few of Bob’s hand-tied spinnerbaits, which he’s been crafting since the early 1980s.
“There’s been lots of hand shaking, lots of hugs and questions about when we’re going to get our hats in. They all want their Wayzata Bait hat,” Bob said with a laugh. “They’re collector’s items now.”
While the customers, some of who span generations in their own family, will be missed, Bob said he’s looking forward to a break from the long hours a bait shop requires.
“Seven days a week, five in the morning until seven at night. It gets old, especially at my age,” he said. “This ain’t no gravy job.”
Among the loyal customers to recently visit the shop was Mike Blood, a retired Edina police officer who’s been stopping into Wayzata Bait & Tackle for more than four decades.
“I’ll miss them,” Blood said. “I’ve known them for a long time. We’re old acquaintances.”
Tim is planning to remain in the business of fishing in some capacity, but exactly where has yet to be decided. He said he plans to take some time off this summer before continuing with the reel repair business he has long run out of the shop.
Bob is looking forward to retirement and moving north to where his son and grandchildren live.
“They’re little guys, but they’re growing. ... I’ve been telling them for two years that I’m going to move up there,” he said. “We’re going hunting and we’re going fishing and we’re going to do everything.”
Exactly when that move will happen is still up in the air. The demolition date for the strip mall keeps getting pushed back, Bob said, as plans for the new car dealership continue to go through the city of Minnetonka’s approval process (the bait shop sits just east of the Wayzata border).
“I’m going to try to do my best to take care of my customers. That’s what made us,” Bob said. “I’ll keep everybody happy as long as I can. When the bulldozer hits the building, then I’ll know it’s time.”
