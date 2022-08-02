David Law brings nearly 30 years of experience in public education
By kaitlin mccoskey
New superintendent David Law began serving Minnetonka Schools July 5 and has been very active in the district during that first month.
“One of the things that I’m really working on is establishing those relationships that are critical to moving the school district forward,” Law said.
So far, Law said he’s met with countless members of the community and Minnetonka Schools, including members of the school board and district leadership teams, each principal in the district (including a tour of their schools), former school board members, partners with the school district, business partners (many of whom are parents of Minnetonka students) and Rotary Club members.
“I’ve spent month one starting to establish relationships, and getting a good grasp on the work that has already been established and what the logical next steps are, and then, where I can, add[ing] insight,” Law said.
The new superintendent of Minnetonka confirmed that, while a lot of people think of the summer as the off-season for students and some teachers, that’s not the case in his position.
“A lot of my thinking is really, ‘What’s happening a year from now, what’s happening five years from now?’ Law said.
He cited other projects he is working on this summer, including planning for the development and upcoming summer at Minnetonka’s new Vantage/Momentum building, which just broke ground. Law said he’s also been talking with staff at each school about what’s in store for the next school year, including new courses being offered and the December registration guide, as well as plans for the summer of 2023.
While Law’s level of involvement in each school is dependent on the current happenings and needs of each location, he shared that his overall philosophy is to “make sure that next year is the best year ever for every student.”
Student mental health and well-being
Student well-being is undoubtedly of large importance to Law. He stated, “As long as students feel lost in school, we’ve got room to grow.”Law shared his thoughts on improving student well-being, while also noting that Minnetonka is currently doing very well in this area.
“We have fantastic ratios of counselors to students”, Law said. He mentioned that the state ratio, on average, is around 400-600 students per counselor, while Minnetonka’s is much closer to 300.
“At that level, you get a fighting chance to build relationships with students,” Law said. “Your best chance to talk with someone when you’re in crisis is if it’s someone you know, and trust, and you have an established relationship with.”
Law shared that the district also works on partnering parents with counselors to work toward student well-being, and also has “fantastic” support systems in the community, such as Park Nicollet and the Relate Counseling Center.
Law stressed that Minnetonka has immense resources and privileges in this regard that previous districts he’s worked for don’t have. However, he still wants to continue improving the health and well-being of the students in his schools.
“High school students generally are a reflection of the community, and intolerant community spills into school,” Law said, adding that one of the ongoing efforts is to teach students tolerance and how to bring that out into the world. “We’re not trying to change our families’ philosophy or belief, but we are trying to say, ‘Hey, while you’re in school, every other student deserves to be in school and to be treated like they’re cared for.’”
This sense of belonging, Law said, is critical to teens’ well-being. “We are working with the University of Minnesota Center for Applied Research Education, and they do a lot of studies with students on what healthy teens are like, and that’s where our belonging work is.” Law added, “All of our administrators, even our school board, has got that training.”
To promote student well-being, Law said that Minnetonka High School will start a program called Launch, in which the first portion of student’s classes on the first few days of school will be dedicated to a lesson for students regarding the personal and academic support structure that’s available to them, as well as what it means to be a good student.
The state of school
Reintroducing students to good academic habits and a regular school schedule after all the changes of the pandemic is another challenge that Law is focused on.
“I think we know more about instruction than we did pre-pandemic,’’ Law said. “[It] taught the entire world that parents value kids being in school in person.”
Law also mentioned that this can be a confusing message for students, to watch the adults in their lives working remotely still and be told they need to be in school to do school. He discussed finding a balance in this regard to promote student learning of independent study skills.
One of these initiatives is the Tonka Online system, Minnetonka’s own online education program. “We have a robust [online] K-12 program for kids that want to get comprehensive education,” Law said. This program is not only open to all Minnetonka students, but is available statewide to other districts that don’t have as many resources as Minnetonka.
“There’s really two pathways,” Law said, mentioning that some kids may choose to take some online classes to supplement in-person learning, as well as an entirely online option that allows students to jump into in-person learning at any grade level.
“It could be something like ‘I’m a professional figure skater, and I have a very irregular schedule where I need to be able to be flexible,’” Law said, “Or, ‘I’m going through chemotherapy, and I can’t be around students and I need to have that. So, it covers the spectrum of students.”
The future of education
Law also shared his goals for the future of education, saying, “The world is changing rapidly. How are we changing how we deliver instruction?”
He made the analogy, “In the 80s, it was ‘We’ll put food on the table. It’s your choice to eat.’ In the 2020s, it’s ‘We want to make sure everyone is well fed.’”
One of Law’s goals for the future is to identify those who have “not been traditionally thriving in our system,” and make it a better place for them.
He shared that this idea stretches beyond K-12 education. “There’s this mindset that public education says everyone has to go to college. And we don’t say that in public education,” Law said. “If you’re talking to kids about it, they say, ‘The pressure to go to college comes from my family and my parents, not from school.’”
Law said the goal is to create ways to let students know “there are wonderful careers for people that don’t come from four-year colleges”.
Another goal of his is maximizing student literacy. According to Law, no school in the state has 100% of students reading at grade level, and Minnetonka, while ahead of most districts in this regard, is no exception.
“I’m already working with our staff and our principals about what literacy improvement looks like, in the short-term and long-term,” Law said.
Leaving a legacy
The previous superintendent of Minnetonka, Dennis Peterson, served the district for 21 years. According to previous Sun reporting, he left a legacy of turning Minnetonka schools around, increasing enrollment, ACT scores and student achievement.
When asked about the legacy he wants to leave, Law replied he hopes “that people would say, ‘He took a great place and continued to move forward with innovation and excellence,’” Law said he wants to maintain Minnetonka’s nationally-recognized status, while making improvements where there’s room.
“My job is to come here and identify spots where there’s need, and there’s energy, and pull it together and move it forward,” Law said. “And that’s exciting to me,” he added, “That’s why I’m in public education.”
History in public education
This passion for public education is not a recent development. Law previously served as the superintendent for the Anoka-Hennepin School District for eight years. Before that, he was a high school math teacher in Anoka-Hennepin, was the dean of students at Mounds View Middle School, and served as a principal and assistant superintendent in White Bear Lake.
“So I have about three decades in public education,” Law summarized.
A Chance to meet
Superintendent David Law will be attending the Tour de Tonka on Aug. 6, where community members and students who wish to meet and speak with him have the opportunity to do.
