The imagination of a first-time playwright and director will be on full display this week at Blue Water Theatre Company.
The imagination of a first-time playwright and director will be on full display this week at Blue Water Theatre Company.
Talia Segal, who lives in Minnetonka and is a sophomore at PiM Arts High School in Eden Prairie, has been hard at work putting the final touches on her debut theatrical production “Dimension: The Musical,” which will open this week and run for four performances in Wayzata.
“I’ve actually been writing this for like four and a half years,” Segal said.
The young playwright approached Blue Water Artistic Director Maridee Slater with the project last year and received an enthusiastic show of support.
“She’s in it, she’s writing it, she’s directing it, and I’m really excited. That’s such a learning experience for her in so many different ways,” Slater said. “And it’s a great group of kids. I’ve sat in and sort of helped, asked the right questions and given a little advice as needed, but I’m very much hands-off and just there to facilitate and sort of guide the process from the background. ... It’s been a wonderful learning experience for her and for me and for Blue Water.”
The comedic science fiction musical follows the adventures of 15-year-old Thor who gets trapped in a parallel universe after discovering his bedroom mirror is a portal to another dimension.
As Thor struggles to find his way back home, he comes across a cast of many interesting characters including Ellie, Thomatchio, the chief and others.
The show’s cast of nine has been rehearsing since February to bring the adventure to life on the stage.
“It’s an original show, which is different than most shows nowadays,” the young director said. “It’s a unique experience.”
Audiences are invited to dive into Segal’s “Dimension” when it opens Thursday, May 11.
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Dimension: The Musical”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11; 7 p.m. Friday, May 12; 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Reserved tickets are $5 each. The show runs 2.5 hours with a 15-minute intermission.
Recommended for audience members age 12 and older due to some violence and swearing.
