Seven sculptures are the focal point of this year
Hopkins ArtStreet sculptures arrived last month and they’re featured all over Mainstreet.
This year’s program participants include seven stunning sculptures, some from local artists and others from artists around the country. There are also several permanent sculptures located downtown both inside the Hopkins Center for the Arts and elsewhere in Hopkins.
The seven sculptures include “Kaleidescope” by Dave Reimer; “Here Be Dragons” by Craig Snyder; “Azabache, Soul, Gold Spirit” by Victor Yepez; “Cherubim I” by Garth Hite; “Variations on a Circle of Fifths” by Isaac Kidder; “Twist” by Jon Kamrath; and “Metamorphsis” by Hilde DeBruyne.
Hopkins ArtStreet is an ongoing program established in 2010 to showcase original public art in the city and enrich the lives of residents and visitors by making art accessible.
“One thing about public art is that it’s essentially unavoidable. The galleries at the center are free, but just having a building sometimes can be intimidating … they don’t feel like it’s a place for them for whatever reason,” Visual Arts Director Jim Clark said. “But with these ArtStreet sculptures, they’re out on the streets so that people who wouldn’t normally seek out to engage with art or maybe feel comfortable engaging with art, they get to enjoy them.”
Meet the Minnesota artists
Plymouth artist Snyder has been creating public art for close to 12 years, specializing in 3D sculpture. While he wasn’t originally an artistic person, he always liked to see art displayed publicly.
“I took a class at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, a welding class for artists and I kind of got hooked on it from there,” he said.
For the past several years, Snyder has been a participant in the ArtStreet program and felt Hopkins was a great local location for sculptures.
What inspired his “Here Be Dragons” piece was both his love for dragons and his ability to go into sculpture and discover how interesting dragons are to work with in that way.
“It’s very much a kind of explorative piece for me,” Snyder said.
He hopes that viewers both see his work as a fun and bright piece, but also as one that incorporates dragons in different ways and the play on the phrase “Here Be Dragons” as its title.
Minnetrista artist Kidder began getting into public art in 2015 and is the sculptor behind a very interactive artwork in front of the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
He specializes in sculpture, but also painting and photography, something he has worked on since his undergraduate studies as a studio art major. When he isn’t creating art in his free time, he teaches music and recently received a master’s degree in music therapy.
“I enjoy interactive art. I like playing with art. I think art can be serious, art can be all across the board in terms of inspiring different emotions and different thoughts and conversations, and this piece can do that too, but I want it to be playful,” Kidder said about his work in the program.
Aspects of his musical side deeply informed “Variations on a Circle of Fifths,” particularly with his goal to integrate music and visual art alongside incorporating music theory concepts with the colors of the pipes.
“Some of the colors that you see, the tone pipes and the colorful lines in the middle of the circle, that’s all to show this harmonic relationship between notes, between the tonic and the dominant, the first and the fifth scale steps,” Kidder said. “I wanted it so that no one needed to know anything about music, but they might stumble across certain things.”
The interactive part of the piece was also important, which he hopes people may take the time to create melodies considering the work includes all 12 notes in the Western Chromatic scale.
Kidder also wanted to show the relationship between sound waves and light waves in the work because both waves are measured in frequencies. While sound waves could never turn into light waves, he said he wanted to show how they could share frequencies if a sound wave went high enough and jumped enough octaves, which is also where he incorporates the colors of each pipe.
Minneapolis artist Yepez has been an artist for a lot of his life and loves working with metal as a multi-media artist. He also paints murals, teaches art, creates mosaics and works as a full-time artist at his own studio,
“As I’m painting murals, as I’m doing that, I love the idea of beautifying the sidewalks and beautifying the city with art pieces all over the place,” he said. “Now they have these types of programs going on and it’s something that’s a great opportunity for artists.”
He likes the ArtStreet program because it makes art accessible to everyone without having to be in a museum and the impact it has on the community.
“Azabache, Soul, Gold Spirit” was inspired by Yepez’s interest in recycling materials and using the materials for a new purpose. Horses are important to him as not only one of his favorite animals, but also reappearing in his life in many ways including the area he grew up in.
He hopes when viewers look at his piece that they view the materials he incorporated as more than just scrap metal.
“How can you give another look to the pieces and the way that they change how (viewers) appreciate the art,” he said, adding that the piece is also open to interpretation.
The ArtStreet sculptures will be on display through May 2023 and are available for purchase.
Artists interested in participating in the program can watch for a post from the center on callforentry.org, which typically goes out in September or October. Artists can submit images of work or study models, which will be chosen through a competitive review. Decisions are generally made in February and participating artists receive a stipend of $1,000.
Hopkins ArtStreet sponsors include Allen and Carrie Clark, Friends of Hopkins Center for the Arts, Bille Kraut and Butch Johnson, Driskill’s Downtown Market, Fran and Herb Hesch Family, myHealth, Hopkins Business and Civic Association as well as the city of Hopkins.
