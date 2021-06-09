wz10NW_FarmersMarketCUT1.jpg

The farmers market returned June 3 for its seventh year in Wayzata. The summer market will be 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30 in the Promenade of Wayzata near the Great Lawn at 850 Lake St. N. Shoppers can expect to find a selection of vendors offering produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, jams, salsas, olive oils as well as art, clothing, jewelry, candles, houseplants, flowers and more. For a complete list of vendors, visit wayzatafarmersmarket.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Plymouth-based Invincible Summer, which offers houseplants, pots and terrariums, is among the new vendors at this year’s Wayzata Farmers Market. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Stringbeans Band plays music for shoppers June 3 on the opening day of the 2021 Wayzata Farmers Market. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wonder Paper Art provides a selection of handmade pop-up greeting cards at the Wayzata Farmers Market. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

