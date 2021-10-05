Included in the department’s Sept. 17-24 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 17 - Theft on Brown Thrush Trail; Leona Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane; Bagpipe Boulevard
- Tampering with a vehicle on Wallace Road; Woodland Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Cardiff Lane
Sept. 18 - Threat on Jasmine Lane
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive
- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive; Duck Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Linwood Court; Eden Prairie Road
- Disturbing the peace on Sylvan Ridge
Sept. 19 - Disturbing the peace on Honeysuckle Lane; Bedford Drive
- Drugs on Anderson Lakes Parkway
Sept. 20 - Harassing communication on Danton Way; St. Johns Drive
- Theft on Valley View Road; Pioneer Trail; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Castlemoor Drive; Valley View Road
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
Sept. 21 - Theft on Mitchell Road; Singletree Lane
Sept. 22 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on Commonwealth Drive
Sept. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Zenith Lane; Villa Court
- Harassing communication on Woodridge Drive
- Recovery of stolen items on Stewart Drive; Columbine Road
- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive
- Damage to property on Valley View Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on Terrey Pine Drive
Sept. 24 - Theft on Valley View Road; Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road; Pleasantview Road; Eden Road; Zenith Lane
- Drugs on Viking Drive
