Included in the department’s Sept. 17-24 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 17 - Theft on Brown Thrush Trail; Leona Road; Flying Cloud Drive; Singletree Lane; Bagpipe Boulevard

- Tampering with a vehicle on Wallace Road; Woodland Drive

- Disorderly conduct on Cardiff Lane

Sept. 18 - Threat on Jasmine Lane

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive; Prairie Center Drive

- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive; Duck Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Linwood Court; Eden Prairie Road

- Disturbing the peace on Sylvan Ridge

Sept. 19 - Disturbing the peace on Honeysuckle Lane; Bedford Drive

- Drugs on Anderson Lakes Parkway

Sept. 20 - Harassing communication on Danton Way; St. Johns Drive

- Theft on Valley View Road; Pioneer Trail; Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Castlemoor Drive; Valley View Road

- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive

Sept. 21 - Theft on Mitchell Road; Singletree Lane

Sept. 22 - Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Harassing communication on Commonwealth Drive

Sept. 23 - Tampering with a vehicle on Zenith Lane; Villa Court

- Harassing communication on Woodridge Drive

- Recovery of stolen items on Stewart Drive; Columbine Road

- Disturbing the peace on Technology Drive

- Damage to property on Valley View Road

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

- Drugs on Terrey Pine Drive

Sept. 24 - Theft on Valley View Road; Flying Cloud Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Leona Road; Pleasantview Road; Eden Road; Zenith Lane

- Drugs on Viking Drive

