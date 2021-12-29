Included in the department’s Dec. 10-17 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 10 - Theft on Baker Road; Office Ridge Circle
Dec. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
Dec. 12 - Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle
Dec. 13 - Drugs on Pioneer Trail
- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Eden Prairie Road
Dec. 14 - Death investigation on Balsam Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Village Woods Drive; Hiawatha Avenue; Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Eden Prairie Road; Plaza Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Mitchell Road
- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Damage to property on Arbor Glen Drive
- Burglary on Chestnut Drive; Point Chase
Dec. 15 - Assault on Point Chase
- Death investigation on Cedar Ridge Road
Dec. 16 - Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road; Tamarack Trail; Charing Cross
- Vehicle theft on Joiner Way
- Threat on School Road
- Property found on Silverwood Drive
- Burglary on Technology Drive
- Assault on Viking Drive
Dec. 17 - Burglary on Crystal View Road
- Theft on Eden Road; at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 212
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.