EP police badge

Included in the department’s Dec. 10-17 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 10 - Theft on Baker Road; Office Ridge Circle

Dec. 11 - Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive

Dec. 12 - Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle

Dec. 13 - Drugs on Pioneer Trail

- Theft on Castlemoor Drive; Eden Prairie Road

Dec. 14 - Death investigation on Balsam Lane

- Tampering with a vehicle on Village Woods Drive; Hiawatha Avenue; Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Theft on Eden Prairie Road; Plaza Drive; Flying Cloud Drive; Mitchell Road

- Harassing communication on Anderson Lakes Parkway

- Damage to property on Arbor Glen Drive

- Burglary on Chestnut Drive; Point Chase

Dec. 15 - Assault on Point Chase

- Death investigation on Cedar Ridge Road

Dec. 16 - Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road; Tamarack Trail; Charing Cross

- Vehicle theft on Joiner Way

- Threat on School Road

- Property found on Silverwood Drive

- Burglary on Technology Drive

- Assault on Viking Drive

Dec. 17 - Burglary on Crystal View Road

- Theft on Eden Road; at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 212

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road

