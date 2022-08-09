Let’s Go Fishing helps seniors, veterans and people with disabilities fish once again
By Kaitlin McCoskey
Let’s Go Fishing is a non-profit organization whose mission is in its motto: “Bringing nature’s healing and well-being to seniors, veterans, and the disabled.”
With a chapter located in Eden Prairie, the group aims to bring meaningful experiences to hundreds of people locally each year.
According to Eden Prairie’s Let’s Go Fishing Scheduling Volunteer Doug Steen, this year has had a remarkable turnout. The Eden Prairie chapter alone has booked 356 trips, with 3,268 passengers on board. Of these passengers, 478 have been in a wheelchair and 216 were veterans.
While there are 17 chapters of Let’s Go Fishing in Minnesota, each of the Eden Prairie-based fishing trips takes place at Lake Riley in Chanhassen. Guests are in charge of finding their own transportation, but everything else is supplied by Let’s Go Fishing, including rods, bait, the boat, gasoline and more.
Steve Wilson, president of Let’s Go Fishing Eden Prairie, said he is in a very rewarding position, getting to watch so many seniors and people of various abilities take a trip that accommodates their needs.
“We see people coming off the boat with tears in their eyes,” Wilson said.
He explained why this is such a meaningful experience – these trips sometimes bring back fond memories for seniors, accommodate people who typically couldn’t fish due to disability, or even become meaningful family experiences for people with terminal illness.
Wilson shared that this is a personal experience, which makes his position even more meaningful.
“I’m doing this for my father,” he said, who loved to fish, but became handicapped later in his life and no longer could.
Wilson’s history with Let’s Go Fishing stretches back to its beginnings in Eden Prairie.
“We started back in 2012. I’m one of the founding members,” Wilson said. “I live in Eden Prairie, and I’m a Lion’s Club member. They came to a Lion’s Club meeting, and I thought ‘Huh, that’s a good idea.’”
Let’s Go Fishing would not be possible without the help of so many volunteers, he said.
“We take about 17 trips a week,” Wilson said. “The most gratifying thing [in my position] is seeing all the wonderful people who sign up, because they haven’t been paid.”
Donations and sponsorships are also a vital component in keeping this organization alive, according to Wilson.
“The cost is about $20,000 per year, and that’s without paid employees,” he said.
Let’s Go Fishing’s main fundraiser each year is a fish fry, held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie.
“The last few years it’s been drive-thru, because of the pandemic,” he added.
Let’s Go Fishing makes trips from June 1 through late September, according to Steen, and is always looking for more volunteers to help out in the organization. Anyone interested may contact Wilson at 612-805-0762 to learn more about getting involved.
