Discover Plymouth features State of the City address

Both events happened concurrently at the Community Center Dome April 15

April 15 marked a significant day for the city of Plymouth, as both the State of the City address and Discover Plymouth showcase took place concurrently. While the Discover Plymouth festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Plymouth Community Center Fieldhouse Dome, Mayor Jeff Wosje took the stage at 10 a.m. to give the State of the City address. Discover Plymouth included booths for Plymouth businesses and nonprofits, city officials, and a special area just for kids.

