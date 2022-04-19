A program for people with disabilities is making the best of an unplanned move from Minneapolis to Minnetonka amid the pandemic.
Chrestomathy, a provider whose name means “useful learning” in Greek, began in Minneapolis but had to leave the city after more than 35 years when the Sabathani Community Center it called home shut down amid COVID-19.
The Chrestomathy Minneapolis location temporarily relocated to an Eden Prairie site, at 7465 Eden Prairie Road, for about a year and a half before finding a former call center at 10749 Bren Road East to move into last fall. The nonprofit also operates a Burnsville site.
“Some clients at Chrestomathy do a limited amount of work for special minimum or commensurate wage, which is used therapeutically. They have employees assisting their clients when needed.
Chrestomathy adapted to the Minnetonka call center space by providing their clients with a cubicle they could use as a home base and decorate as their own.
The site serves about 20 individuals, along with a small number of others who perform job tasks off-site. However, it is licensed by the state to work with as many as 50 people. Before the pandemic, the Minneapolis site served 65-70 individuals, Program Director Nathan Fryett said. Chrestomathy furloughed 75% of its staff in the early days of the pandemic limiting their ability to assist as many clients. Many never returned, leading to a shortage of employees to assist clients.
“The phone calls just don’t stop, with people calling for placement,” he said while describing the staffing problem.
Pointing to the unused area of cubicles, Fryett said, “We’d love to take them, but can’t until we have more people, so that sits empty.”
Chrestomathy Executive Director Linda Moore in an email, “We are just beginning to be able to add staff members to our team but finding enough staff is a slow, arduous process and means long delays for program participants at all three of our sites who are eager to come back as well as for the large backlog of individuals on our waiting lists.”
While referencing state legislation in the House Human Services omnibus bill that could provide assistance, Moore described the situation as dire.
“We serve the most vulnerable individuals in society,” Moore said. “Lives are being shattered by lack of access to essential services for individuals with significant intellectual disabilities. Some can rebound with the careful resumption of therapeutic services but others are experiencing significant psychological damage that will require years and even more intensive services to unwind.
“Some individuals are mired in a tangled world of lost skills and lost opportunities for a bright future that they could have had. In addition to the psychological impact, the physical impact of lack of activity cannot be discounted as essential to wellbeing.”
Chrestomathy’s waiting lists have reached historic highs, she added.
As individuals who would have been served by the nonprofit in the past stay at home, a strain is placed on caregivers and group homes, Moore added.
“Without day programs, individuals with intellectual disabilities are losing physical ground and cannot resume activities that help them learn and thrive,” said Moore, who called the situation an unprecedented dilemma. “Without day program supports, parents cannot work, group home staffing is further taxed, and individuals with intellectual disabilities give up all hope of having a well-balanced life with meaning, purpose, and the relationships outside of the walls of their house.”
Clients seek to adapt
In moving to Minnetonka unexpectedly, Fryett said some clients have been unable to be served due to the distance from their homes.
Those who have been able to participate engage in a mix of fun, social activities and educational activities as well as assistance with limited employment work for some clients.
Aaron Hustedde, a spokesperson for the organization, said, “If they have someone who could perhaps work in a job in the community, they’ll train people up and give them a little nudge and support them.”
On a recent day at the Minnetonka site, one group listened to an educational audio recording in one corner of the office site while others played Uno in another corner. A schedule includes such activities as a book club, art, games, exercise, a podcast and lunch with friends.
Outings can consist of a visit to McDonald’s or a trip to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum or an apple orchard.
Client Liz Eggers followed Chrestomathy from the Minneapolis location to Minnetonka, eager to participate in the day program’s activities after a hiatus during the pandemic. She creates cards with colorful patterns and kaleidoscope-type designs to earn money to care for a pet bunny that lives at the site.
“She definitely advocated for herself to come back,” Fryett said.
She helped convince a friend from her group home in Mounds View to also attend, although she said her friend didn’t need much convincing.
Asked about her favorite part about Chrestomathy, Eggers said, “Just being among friends.”
While other Chrestomathy sites have separate program rooms, Fryett noted that the open space in the former call center in Minnetonka allows all the clients to interact together instead of being separated.
“It creates community,” Fryett said.
A space with high ceilings and a concrete floor serves as a miniature gymnasium, allowing dancing and other physical activities, according to Hustedde. A snowball contest emerged one day. With warmer weather beginning to emerge, gardening plans are underway.
While staff members have had to make adjustments for individuals who may be become overly stimulated by the interactions taking place throughout the open-floor space, Fryett said, “The advantages far, far outweigh the challenges.”
Despite the challenges of the move, Fryett said, “We definitely found a gem. It wasn’t quite what we were expecting, and we had to make a lot of adaptations, but it’s just created a whole new world of possibilities that we didn’t even really know were there.”
Driving the crux of the situation home, he added, “The need for our services isn’t shrinking, but we just need people to help us fulfill this vision.”
To learn more about the organization, visit chrestomathyinc.org.
