Part two: A sunken steamboat finds new life on Lake Minnetonka
The history of the Minnehaha, a once-scuttled streetcar steamboat, was the focal point of the second half of a recent program from the Wayzata Historical Society.
Dozens of community members were drawn to Wayzata City Hall for the April 27 event led by historical society president Aaron Person. The program, “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats,” offered a glimpse back in time to when express boats were a popular mode of transportation among visitors and area residents.
With ridership dwindling in 1926, express steamboat service was cut entirely on Lake Minnetonka and the boats were put up for sale. With only one boat named the Hopkins finding a buyer, three of the vessels were scrapped and the three remaining boats – the Minnehaha, the Como and the White Bear – were purposely sunk (scuttled) in the water north of Big Island.
The Hopkins (later renamed the Minnetonka) served as a charter boat up until 1949 when it too was scuttled.
“They were loaded with debris from the demolished Big Island Park,” Person said. “They had water pumped into them and one by one they dipped below the waves to be buried under the water.”
The wrecks would become protected archaeological sites to be appreciated and explored only by divers.
In 1979, a local professional diver named Jerry Provost located one of the wrecks 60 feet below the surface. Seeing that the streetcar boat was in relatively good condition, Provost worked to get funding and secure the proper paperwork required to raise the wreck.
In August 1980, Provost and his crew began their effort to raise what they believed to be the Hopkins. Over the course of five days, the crew of around 20 people used three barges, three cranes and eight airbags to free the wreck from the bottom of the lake. With spectators looking on from their boats, the steamboat was raised to the surface and greeted with cheers and champagne.
The boat was towed to land and given a new resting spot in Shorewood. As the vessel dried out, a surprising discovery was made as the name Minnehaha appeared in four places on the hull.
“They did not have the Hopkins. They had the Minnehaha, which had been scuttled in 1926,” Person said.
Because Provost had not been granted permission to raise the Minnehaha, legal questions arose that resulted in the steamboat sitting in dry dock for the next 10 years.
Eventually, the title for the boat would be transferred to the Inland Marine Interpretive Center, a new nonprofit organization formed by Darel and LaVerna Leipold. The organization worked to raise funds and restore the Minnehaha, but was ultimately unsuccessful.
“They kind of were the ones that started the idea of restoring the boat to actually return her to service rather than just being an attraction on the shore,” Person said.
In 1990, resident Leo Meloche negotiated the formation of the steamboat division of the Minnesota Transportation Museum and worked to transfer ownership of the boat to the organization.
Restoration efforts got underway later that year. Approximately 90% of the original wood was replaced. A vintage triple-expansion steam engine was located in California and purchased for $20,000 before being hauled to Minnesota to be installed alongside a modern oil-fueled boiler. The restoration took five years to complete, with more than 85,000 documented volunteer hours and an estimated total of $1 million put into the project.
The Minnehaha left its restoration barn and made a triumphant return to the water in the summer of 1995 for a series of lake trials. The following May, the boat was rechristened by Thomas Lowry’s granddaughter Louise Lowry and began hauling passengers for the first time in 70 years.
The Minnehaha would continue operating as a tour boat over the next two decades, drawing around 10,000 people each year to hop aboard for a ride around the lake.
Trouble arose in 2019, however, when the Minnehaha lost access to the privately owned ramp in Shorewood where it had been launched and hauled out of the water every spring and fall.
“That is the only ramp currently on the lake that is capable of accommodating the Minnehaha since she has a nearly 6-foot draft. ... We’re so thankful that we were granted that access for all of those years, but that came to an end in 2019 and she has essentially been stuck in dry dock inside of her maintenance barn in Excelsior since that time,” Person said.
The Minnehaha has remained in its heated storage facility while continuing to be owned and maintained by the Museum of Lake Minnetonka.
The streetcar boat’s importance was further recognized in October 2021 when it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
According to Person, the Museum of Lake Minnetonka Board has been working to secure a new launch site for the Minnehaha. A large capital campaign will likely commence once a plan has been solidified.
“A solution will be out in the in the public realm here hopefully this summer. ... We’re remaining very hopeful that we will have a solution,” Person said, adding that it could be another two or three years before the Minnehaha hits the water again. “She’s basically ready to go as soon as she has access to the lake.”
To learn more about the Minnehaha and its current status, visit steamboatminnehaha.org.
To watch the Wayzata Historical Society’s program on streetcar boats in its entirety, visit wayzata.org/368/Wayzata-Community-TV.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.