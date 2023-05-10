fw11NW_StreetcarBoats_PartTwo1.jpg
The restored streetcar steamboat Minnehaha carries passengers across Lake Minnetonka in 2014. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Part two: A sunken steamboat finds new life on Lake Minnetonka

The history of the Minnehaha, a once-scuttled streetcar steamboat, was the focal point of the second half of a recent program from the Wayzata Historical Society.

Jerry Provost of Plymouth stands in the hull of the salvaged Minnehaha not long after it had been raised from the bottom of Lake Minnetonka in August 1980. Provost, a professional diver, worked to get funding and secure the proper paperwork to raise the wreck. (Submitted photo Courtesy of Wayzata Historical Society/Museum of Lake Minnetonka)
The raised Minnehaha in 1980 alongside the salvage crew members who helped raise the streetcar boat from the bottom of Lake Minnetonka. (Submitted photo Courtesy of Wayzata Historical Society/Museum of Lake Minnetonka)
Volunteers began working in 1990 to restore the Minnehaha. By the summer of 1995, the streetcar steamboat was ready to return to the water for a series of lake trials. The following May, the boat began hauling passengers for the first time in 70 years. (Submitted photo Courtesy of Wayzata Historical Society/Museum of Lake Minnetonka)
The restored steamboat Minnehaha drops passengers off during a Wayzata Historical Society event in 2017. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

