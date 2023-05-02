fw04NW_StreetcarBoats_PartOne1.jpg

Community members fill the community room at Wayzata City Hall April 27 for Wayzata Historical Society’s program “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Part one: The ‘glory years’ end and a new mode of transportation begins

Local history enthusiasts filled Wayzata City Hall recently to hear about a once-popular mode of transportation around Lake Minnetonka: the streetcar boat.

fw04NW_StreetcarBoats_PartOne3.jpg

A photo from 1906 shows a streetcar meeting the express boat Como in Excelsior. The Twin City Rapid Transit Company initially operated four express boat routes out of Excelsior. (Submitted photo Courtesy of Wayzata Historical Society/Museum of Lake Minnetonka)
fw04NW_StreetcarBoats_PartOne4.jpg

A newly constructed express boat leaves Twin City Rapid Transit Company’s south Minneapolis streetcar shop in 1906. From Minneapolis, the boats were transported to Excelsior and launched into Lake Minnetonka. (Submitted photo Courtesy of Wayzata Historical Society/Museum of Lake Minnetonka)
fw04NW_StreetcarBoats_PartOne5.jpg

The steamboat Minnehaha was one of the six express boats built by Twin City Rapid Transit Company that launched in 1906. The boats provided transportation to communities around Lake Minnetonka through 1926. (Submitted photo Courtesy of Wayzata Historical Society/Museum of Lake Minnetonka)
fw04NW_StreetcarBoats_PartOne2..jpg

A 1915 map shows the Twin City Rapid Transit Company’s electric streetcar lines and express boat routes for Lake Minnetonka. (Submitted Image Courtesy of Wayzata Historical Society/Museum of Lake Minnetonka)

