Part one: The ‘glory years’ end and a new mode of transportation begins
Local history enthusiasts filled Wayzata City Hall recently to hear about a once-popular mode of transportation around Lake Minnetonka: the streetcar boat.
Wayzata Historical Society President Aaron Person led the April 27 program, “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats,” taking attendees back in time to around the turn of the 20th century.
In the 1880s and 1890s, Lake Minnetonka was a major vacation destination for wealthy tourists around the country, especially those from the south looking for an extended respite from the heat.
“They’d come here and spend entire summers on Lake Minnetonka at a few of the resorts around the lake,” Person said.
Most visitors arrived in Wayzata via train, with large paddle steamboats like the City of Saint Louis and the Belle of Minnetonka departing from the docks near Broadway Avenue and taking them to various destinations around the lake.
Large hotels like the Hotel St. Louis in Deephaven and the massive 300-room Hotel Lafayette in Minnetonka Beach remained busy until the 1890s, when traveling west to the coast became easier. Many of the hotels were eventually demolished, and the Lafayette would burn down in 1897.
“The ‘glory years,’ the late 1800s on Lake Minnetonka, kind of came to an end,” Person said.
With a new century came the expansion of Minneapolis and St. Paul thanks to a booming flour milling industry. The Twin Cities were growing into a major metropolitan area with more than 600,000 residents. As more middle-class families were able to move out to the lake, residents were seeking an easier commute to and from the cities.
Under the direction of chairman Thomas Lowry and general manager Calvin Goodrich, the Twin City Rapid Transit Company built a streetcar line from Minneapolis to Excelsior in 1905. The new line meant commuters could get from Lake Minnetonka to downtown Minneapolis in around 45 minutes.
While traveling to and from the city was now quick and easy, crossing the lake and navigating its 125 miles of shoreline remained far less so.
“Transportation around Lake Minnetonka was still somewhat of a struggle,” Person said. “A lot of those big steamboats had fallen and were not in service any longer.”
To help solve this issue, the Twin City Rapid Transit Company came up with the idea to build streetcar boats, which came to officially be known as express boats.
“They were built to serve primarily the people who were cottaging out here and those middle-class residents who were building the summer cottages,” Person said.
The new boats were built to resemble streetcars in every detail, including the yellow and red color scheme, caned seating and drop-down pocket windows. The design came from Wayzata boat builder Royal C. Moore, and parts for the boat were cut at Moore Boatworks. The boats were assembled in south Minneapolis, hauled to Lake Minnetonka on flatbed rail cars and launched in Excelsior Bay in May 1906.
“These streetcar boats provided the residents of Lake Minnetonka with fast and reliable transportation, basically for the first time,” Person said. “Before that, there wasn’t really rapid transit around the lake.”
The six streetcar boats were named after popular streetcar stops: Como, Harriet, Hopkins, Minnehaha, Stillwater and White Bear.
At 70 feet long and nearly 15 feet wide, the boats were powered by a coal-fueled boiler and a steam engine that spun a single propeller. Up to 135 passengers could fit on each boat, including the three required crew members: a pilot, a purser and an engineer.
As passenger service got underway, a new waiting station was still being built in Excelsior, which is where all four initial routes originated and ended. The routes included Excelsior to Wayzata, Excelsior to Minnetonka Beach, Excelsior to Spring Park and Excelsior to Zumbra Heights. There were 26 designated landings around Lake Minnetonka.
Most commuters used the express boats to connect to streetcars on land in Excelsior. They could also connect to streetcars in Deephaven and later in Tonka Bay. Commuters could also hop aboard Great Northern Railway trains in Wayzata and Spring Park.
Ridership numbers remained strong over the years, prompting the Twin City Rapid Transit Company to construct a seventh boat in 1915 called the Excelsior.
In 1918 and 1919, streetcar boat ridership decreased below 200,000 for the first time, Person said. The dip coincided with the nation entering into World War I and the onset of the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Ridership rebounded in 1920 but fell again during the following years due to major road improvements around the lake. Automobiles were also becoming more affordable for day-to-day commuters.
“All good things come to an end. ... Ridership plummeted starting in 1922 and cuts were made to service,” Person said.
In 1926, it was decided early on in the season that express steamboat service would be cut entirely on Lake Minnetonka. The boats were put up for sale, but only the Hopkins found a buyer.
Three of the vessels were scrapped not long after. The three remaining boats – the Minnehaha, the Como and the White Bear – were purposely sunk (scuttled) in the water north of Big Island.
The days of the Lake Minnetonka streetcar boat were – seemingly – over.
