The split of County Road 25 and Minnetonka Boulevard at the border between St. Louis Park and Minneapolis would drastically change under a Hennepin County proposal.

Currently, as drivers travel west along West Lake Street toward St. Louis Park, the road splits, with the northerly two lanes forming Minnetonka Boulevard and the southerly two lanes labeled County Road 25, en route to becoming Highway 7 farther west.

A Hennepin County plan calls for a three-lane roadway configuration for Minnetonka Boulevard with multi-use trails on each side. (Submitted image)
A Hennepin County plan calls for Minnetonka Boulevard to turn southward to create a T intersection with County Road 25, often referred to as Highway 7. A new city street would be created east of the new Minnetonka Boulevard alignment to serve businesses that currently are along Minnetonka Boulevard. (Submitted image)
Traffic navigates the existing interchange of Minnetonka Boulevard and County Road 25. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
A county plan calls for Minnetonka Avenue's intersection with Lake Street, also known as County Road 25 or Highway 7, to change significantly. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)

