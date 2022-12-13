The split of County Road 25 and Minnetonka Boulevard at the border between St. Louis Park and Minneapolis would drastically change under a Hennepin County proposal.
Currently, as drivers travel west along West Lake Street toward St. Louis Park, the road splits, with the northerly two lanes forming Minnetonka Boulevard and the southerly two lanes labeled County Road 25, en route to becoming Highway 7 farther west.
Eastbound traffic from Minnetonka Boulevard currently passes through a series of stop lights while sweeping past the westbound lanes of County Road 25 and merging with the eastbound lanes of County Road 25 as traffic heads into Minneapolis.
A new county plan would end that unusual arrangement.
Instead, all the lanes of Minnetonka Boulevard would curve toward County Road 25 before coming to a T intersection at a stoplight with the larger road.
To provide access to businesses that would no longer border Minnetonka Boulevard, the county has proposed building a new, smaller street between the new boulevard alignment and Glenhurst Avenue. St. Louis Park would maintain the new street after it is built. It would contain head-in parking spaces on its southern side.
Most of Minnetonka Boulevard east of Highway 100 would become a three-lane road, shifting from its four-lane alignment except for a section between Salem Avenue and Highway 100.
Planners are considering moving utilities underground ahead of the reconstruction work, a cost St. Louis Park and Hennepin County would share. Xcel Energy has estimated the cost to move overhead utilities underground would cost $1.1 million, while planners anticipate that cost could increase to as much as $2 million.
The total cost of the project is currently estimated at nearly $22 million, with about $13 million paid for with county and federal funds.
The city’s share is currently projected at about $8.6 million, including $550,000 for moving overhead utilities underground.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted to give the county project municipal consent Dec. 5.
Resident concerns
The decision came after a public hearing Nov. 21 in which several residents expressed concern about a now-scrapped plan to remove a stoplight at Inglewood Avenue and replace it with a stoplight at Joppa Avenue.
Residents indicated they worried that the change could increase vehicle traffic on Joppa Avenue, potentially creating more hazardous conditions for the many pedestrians who walk in the area. With several Orthodox Jewish organizations located in the Fern Hill Neighborhood, many individuals do not drive on Friday after sundown and on Saturdays and instead rely on walking. Officials with Torah Academy and synagogues on Joppa Avenue were among those who had misgivings about the design.
Heath Hertel, a resident of Joppa Avenue, mentioned pedestrian traffic on the street on Friday nights in particular, adding, “You’re putting a lot of those pedestrians at risk by just increasing the traffic on Joppa.”
Neighbor Mark Fredrickson chimed in, “We haven’t had anybody die over there, but that’s because they’re getting lucky and that issue needs to be taken care of.”
The idea for a traffic signal at Joppa Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard arose because the crash rate is about five times the state average for the type of intersection, said Aaron Warford, principal transportation engineer with Bolton & Menk.
Warford announced Dec. 5 that the county had decided to abandon the controversial idea, but he indicated the county had not decided exactly what to do for traffic control in the area yet.
“I would say that we heard some pretty definitive feedback here both from neighborhood residents as well as from some of the faith-based institutions in the area that (it) was a bad idea,” Warford said of the plan. “It almost feels like we’re punting this, I would say, but I think we did feel like we got maybe a little ahead of ourselves in recommending the changes that we recommended.”
Trail concepts
He noted Nov. 21 that planners began conducting surveys, traffic counts and input in spring 2021.
In creating the new proposed design for Minnetonka Boulevard, Warford said, “This project had to align with the Connect the Park initiative, making sure that what has been a pretty big barrier to bikeability and walkability in this community was going to be resolved.”
The Minnetonka Boulevard corridor has 66 feet of right-of-way, and planners did not want to buy property to expand it, Warford noted. To create better bike and pedestrian infrastructure, he said the roadway would need to shrink from four lanes to three lanes, he said.
With a design that includes one lane in each direction for most of the project area and a center turn lane, Warford said left-turning vehicles will be less likely to be rear-ended while waiting for a gap in traffic.
Designers considered a multi-use trail on both sides of Minnetonka Boulevard and a two-way bike facility on one side of the road with a sidewalk on the other.
In comments the county collected, about half of the respondents opposed the second concept. More respondents preferred the multi-use trails on each side of the road. Some respondents thought that bikers on dedicated bike paths may ride faster than on a shared trail, potentially creating problems for individuals who may need to walk to a bus stop on that side of the road, for example.
Planners labeled the first concept, for a multi-use trail on both sides, as the preferred alternative. Warford said the concept would accommodate bus stops and intersection crossings more uniformly than the second concept studied.
‘The braid’
As for the interchange of Minnetonka Boulevard and County Road 25, he indicated the city nickname of it as “the braid” is apt.
“I learned this firsthand that this can be a very confusing intersection for people,” he said. “Just because it’s been there for a long time doesn’t mean that’s the way it should be forever.”
The area has a high crash rate. With traffic signals spaced closely together, he said rear-end crashes are common.
The county plan will consolidate three signalized intersections into one, he said. It will consolidate green space, improving stormwater treatment and landscaping opportunities.
Diverting commuters
The new design would also encourage drivers to continue on County Road 25 – which is wider and is designed for higher traffic volumes – than turn onto Minnetonka Boulevard, which contains many residential properties, intersecting streets and driveways.
During the public hearing, Joppa Avenue resident Virgil Voeller said some of the problems near him could be addressed by diverting traffic onto County Road 25.
Therese Samudio, who lives near City Hall, expressed appreciation for the idea of lowering traffic volumes on Minnetonka Boulevard. A 49-year resident of the area, she noted Minnetonka Boulevard had once contained only two lanes of traffic along with parking.
“Right now it’s a speedway. I really favor diverting traffic down to 25,” she said. “It’s putting them on Hwy. 7 instead of treating Minnetonka Boulevard as a cut-through.”
About 20% or more of Minnetonka Boulevard motorists are using the road as a commuter route into Minneapolis and to the west, according to Warford.
“Those people are allowed to use whatever county road they want,” Warford said. “We just think that directing that traffic to County Road 25 makes more sense.”
Council members expressed support for the overall plan.
Councilmember Sue Budd said, “I’m just excited about the opportunity to actually feel safe biking and walking along Minnetonka Boulevard.”
The council will be able to weigh in on the final plan in 2023.
The current timeline calls for utility relocation to occur in 2023 and 2024 with road construction taking place in 2024 and 2025.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.