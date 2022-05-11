Idea for the June 3-5 event comes from the Panoway District Committee
Wayzata will try out a new pedestrian-friendly event this summer.
The weekend-long event, aptly named Walk-zata, will close down a two-block segment of Lake Street from Broadway Ave. S. to Minnetonka Ave. S., to vehicles.
Wayzata Parks Planner Nick Kieser, speaking during the May 3 council meeting, said the open street concept will involve closing the section of downtown roadway on Friday afternoon, June 3, and opening it back up early Monday morning, June 6.
Seating and tables will be set up on the street to blend the area with the Panoway plaza and park space.
“The idea would be to keep it really simple,” Kieser said, adding that no additional games or activities are being planned for the event.
The idea for the new event comes from the Panoway District Committee, which was formed last summer as an advisory committee to focus on issues related to public safety, operations and maintenance in the new downtown Panoway park area.
“(The committee) wanted to have a more active Lake Street, but keep it more local and pedestrian focused,” Kieser said.
The main cost for the event is for the traffic control plan, which Kieser said will be around $2,000 and come from the council’s contingency fund.
Kieser noted that city staff had received feedback on the planned event from several Lake Street business owners. He said some concerns raised were over the potential for vehicles using the 600 block parking ramp as a through street since Lake Street would be closed. Another concern was over the businesses not having valet parking along Lake Street.
To address the concerns, Kieser said city staff would work with the parking ramp owner and the traffic control company to ensure adequate signage and detour routes so that vehicles do not use the parking ramp as a through street. He also noted that the business owners would need to work with the property owner to utilize the parking ramp for valet parking and handicap parking.
“Overall, stakeholders had a positive outlook on the event and they were willing to at least try it for one weekend, which we’re proposing to do, and then we’ll reach out back to them to see how it went ... and see if we want to do it again in the future,” Kieser said.
If the event proves a success, the council and Panoway District Committee may reevaluate to determine if similar events could be held later this year or in future years.
On a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Jeff Buchanan absent from the meeting, the council approved a special event permit for the Walk-zata weekend.
“I look forward to seeing how it turns out,” Mayor Johanna Mouton said.
