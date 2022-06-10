Dennis Peterson led the district for more than 20 years
Members of the Minnetonka Schools community came together June 1 to celebrate the years of service from Superintendent Dennis Peterson.
After more than 50 years of working in administration, 21 with Minnetonka Public Schools, he’s ready to retire.
Peterson began his career as a teacher in Clark County, Nevada. He accepted his first job as a superintendent in 1967 in Bison, South Dakota. In assistant superintendent roles, he served Boulder Valley School District in Colorado and Mounds View School District in Minnesota. He was the superintendent for Southland School District in southern Minnesota, the Mitchell School District in South Dakota, the Laramie County School District in Wyoming, the Rockwood School District in Missouri and the Princeton City School District in Ohio.
A program honoring the long-serving superintendent was held in the auditorium at Minnetonka High School and attended by parents, students and staff as well as past and present school board members.
Serving as emcee for the event was Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson, who was a Spanish teacher and department chair in the district when Peterson was first hired.
“I have truly seen firsthand a district continue to go from good to great, all centered on what’s right for students,” Erickson said.
According to district leaders, the superintendent’s tenure with Minnetonka Schools began at a time when there was declining enrollment and budget shortfalls. During Peterson’s years of leadership, student achievement increased, including the average ACT score climbing from 23.1 to 27.7, with 86% of high school seniors enrolling in college.
The superintendent has also supported new opportunities for children, including the International Baccalaureate Program, Chinese and Spanish Language Immersion, Minnetonka Research, the Navigator Program, VANTAGE, Tonka Online, Tonka Codes, MOMENTUM, personalized learning, intensive interventions, personal pathways for learning and improved rigor at all levels. The district recently launched a K-12 online school and the Students Achieving Independent Life program, which serves young adults ages 18-21 with special needs.
Another Minnetonka School District staff member who spoke at the retirement celebration was Excelsior Elementary Principal Stacy DeCorsey, who said she had invited other teachers and staff to donate neckties to be used in crafting a parting gift for the retiring superintendent.
“I decided it would be fitting to ask my colleagues to create a quilt,” DeCorsey said before presenting the completed project to the superintendent. “A finished quilt is a living thing, a reflection of the spirits of its creators. ... Life is like a quilt – one stitch at a time, taken patiently, and the story evolves. Dr. Peterson, the relationships you have woven here in Minnetonka have become an exquisite and endless pattern. You have created a beautiful and timeless quilt in Minnetonka.”
Also speaking during the program was Coral Peterson, the superintendent’s daughter and one of four children.
“Dad, we’re so proud of you and all your accomplishments. You have touched the lives of many people, not only in your family but in the community,” she said while taking a moment to honor her mom, Shirley, who died in 2015 after more than 50 years of marriage to Dennis. “She dedicated her life to support our family and dad’s career. ... We miss her and wish she was here. She’d be so proud of you dad.”
Following the slate of guest speakers, it was time for Peterson to stand behind the podium and offer a few words of gratitude for the 21 years he spent with Minnetonka Schools.
“I feel very blessed to have had this opportunity to work with wonderful people in this community. And I encourage our graduates each year to continue their remembering others who have helped them achieve great things and to show gratitude throughout,” Peterson said.
The superintendent then took a moment to show gratitude to his family, who relocated many times over the years as Peterson took on a new administrative role in a new school district, oftentimes in a new state.
“With those moves, of course, my family also moved. They had to leave friends and form new relationships over that time. They never complained about that, but I know that it was not always easy,” he said.
The superintendent also thanked the many school board members – more than 100, he estimates – that he’s served with over his entire career.
“I’ve been very grateful to each of those boards and members who have been on all those years,” he said. “They’ve all treated me very well, and I deeply appreciate that. ... Being a superintendent has always been a great responsibility and I understand that, I never take that lightly. It’s been an honor for me to be in this position in Minnetonka and in other districts.”
To close out his remarks, Peterson offered well wishes to Minnetonka Schools’ incoming superintendent, David Law, who started July 1. Law comes to the district after serving eight years as superintendent for Anoka-Hennepin Schools.
“He’s an outstanding superintendent and he will do well to build even higher and I’ll enjoy that,” Peterson said. “Thanks again to the people who spoke today and those of you who took time to come and shake my hand and thank me for our relationship. I’ll be in the community. I look forward to taking more time and meeting each of you and reminiscing a little bit more.”
To watch a video of the full retirement celebration program, visit bit.ly/3GTSfWA.
