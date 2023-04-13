WZ13NW_SustainabilityAward1.jpg

Ina Gariuk, Wayzata Community Church’s housekeeper/kitchen coordinator, shows off the organics labels meant help the church’s recycling and sustainability efforts. (Submitted photo)

New award program is from the Energy & Environment Committee

A local church is being recognized for its ongoing efforts toward sustainability.

WZ13NW_SustainabilityAward3.jpg

In an effort to be more sustainable, Wayzata Community Church hosts weekly “Zero Waste Community Meals,” which don’t use or offer anything that’s disposable. (Submitted photo)
WZ13NW_SustainabilityAward2.jpg

For his Eagle Scout project, Cody Clark built a rain garden to help roof drainage between the church’s east entrance and Mithun Hall. The rain garden has also improved groundwater quality and reduced runoff to rivers and streams. (Submitted photo)

