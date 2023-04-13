New award program is from the Energy & Environment Committee
A local church is being recognized for its ongoing efforts toward sustainability.
Wayzata Community Church was recently named the first recipient of the city’s new Wayzata Sustainability Champion Award.
The annual award program was developed by the city’s Energy & Environment Committee as a way to shine a spotlight on area businesses and organizations that have shown particular progress related to sustainability and positive environmental change.
“The city feels this is an important award because businesses and organizations have the potential to make significant positive impacts in sustainability,” Wayzata Parks Planner Nick Kieser said. “We want to show how businesses/organizations are making progress so other groups can learn from them.”
John Estrem has worked 41 years as director of building and grounds for the church, which currently has 3,000 members in its congregation. Throughout his years in the job, sustainability has grown to become a front-of-mind consideration.
“The church has a commitment to being a leader in taking care of the earth,” he said.
Estrem has led sustainability initiatives for more than 20 years. Other key leaders in the work include Laura Babcock, Chad Gehrman, Jason Parks, Leigh Kallestad, Brian Trunk and Don Miller, who are all members of the church’s building and grounds board.
In 2003, Wayzata became the first city in Hennepin County to begin offering curbside organics recycling. As one of the neighborhood leaders who championed that effort, Estrem said he remembers wanting to bring that same mindset to the church.
“That’s what really engaged me in wanting to have an organics program at Wayzata Community Church. ... So we started having a dumpster for organics as soon as it became available for a commercial account,” he said.
The building and grounds director also saw an opportunity to bring suitability practices to the church’s community meals, which feed an average of 180 guests every Wednesday.
In an effort to be more sustainable, the church decided to no longer use or offer anything disposable and instead began using reusable plates and silverware. The church also started to prioritize placing waste into the organic bins and have also eliminated individual servings of butter in plastic containers. The changes also led to the development of the “Kitchen Krew,” a group of dedicated members who wash dishes after every meal.
The church also began sorting through the waste after each community meal to gather information on what was working and what could be done better. The efforts became so front and center that the weekly events were named “Zero Waste Community Meals.”
One of the biggest surprises, Estrem said, came when the church used waste sort and purchasing information to learn that more than 1,700 pounds of paper towels had been going from the church to the landfill each year.
“That kind of blew our minds,” he said.
That led church leaders to put organics labels, which were provided by Hennepin County at no cost, on all restroom containers and pair them with trash containers.
Energy usage has been another top consideration for Wayzata Community Church. In 2013, the church analyzed their utility billing history and conducted a building analysis in order to identify and prioritize improvements.
Among the most important improvements made was switching to LED for all exterior lighting and most interior lighting. Boilers began being tuned up every year, HVAC filters were replaced on a regular schedule and almost all fans and pumps were equipped with variable frequency drives.
Other changes included encouraging staff to turn off office equipment when it wasn’t in use, installing motion sensor lights and updating the schedules for the church’s automated boiler heating system.
Young partners
Wayzata Community Church has also found support from several members of Wayzata Troop 283.
For his Eagle Scout project, Cody Clark built a rain garden to help roof drainage between the church’s east entrance and Mithun Hall. The garden has also improved groundwater quality and reduced runoff to rivers and streams.
There’s also a community pollinator garden thanks to Eagle Scout Emily Trunk. For her project, she organized the transformation of old landscaping into a new garden outside the west entrance of the church. She invited church members and other scouts to donate pollinator plants from their gardens or ones that had been purchased from a garden center.
Estrem said he’s also getting closer to realizing a goal that he’s had for more than a decade: solar installations on the church.
“It was always such an expensive project,” he said. “It almost seemed unreachable.”
But now Wayzata Community Church leaders are working to take advantage of federal incentives that were included in the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law this past August. A provision of the law financially encourages nonprofit organizations to go solar by allowing them access to solar investment tax credit through a direct pay option.
“That was a game-changer,” Estrem said, noting that the church is planning to install solar panels this summer. “I was wondering if I’d ever see solar panels (on the church). ... It’s like a dream come true for me.”
