Two seats will be decided this fall
The candidates running for seats on the Wayzata City Council met recently at city hall to answer questions on various local issues raised by residents.
The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area hosted the Sept. 22 forum, which gave voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the races for the two Wayzata City Council seats on the ballot as part of the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates are Chris Hickman, Molly MacDonald, Jeff Parkhill and Larissa Stockton. MacDonald was appointed to the council in February 2021 to fill the opening left by Johanna Mouton, who transitioned out of her role as a council member after being elected mayor. Jeff Buchanan, who was elected to the city council in 2018, is not running for reelection.
The following is a selection of questions and responses from the event. The full forum is available to watch online at wayzata.org/368/Wayzata-Community-TV.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Question: Wayzata has become a destination city. How can the city deal with the pressures of commercial and residential development while maintaining the charm and character for which Wayzata has been known?
Jeff Parkhill: It’s not just Panoway that has drawn people to Wayzata. It is the incredible restaurants that we have here in town. It is the wonderful outdoor seating. People are avoiding going to downtown Minneapolis right now and so they have a great destination to come to. It’s just an incredible place to be and I think there are some things that we can do to manage the situation. I was talking to our police chief and we came up with some suggestions to keep down noise and the traffic and the parking and so they’re out there right now. And I know that one of the suggestions is to charge parking along Lake Street.
Larissa Stockton: I think a big question on people’s minds is how do we utilize what we have and what’s the experience of our residents? I think in planning I’ve learned that Wayzata has led its way through development because of the needs of our businesses and the demands of our developers. But what we really need to do is look at our daily experience of the residents and use that to derive the framework for decisions around achieving balance – balance we don’t have right now because of massive change we experienced both in our local community through Panoway development and also through a global pandemic. We can achieve balance from the framework based on the user experience to derive the mindful development to identify needed solutions, to identify what living options we need and to identify our transportation needs as well – by boat, car and walkway.
Molly McDonald: Residents come first, period. We do have a vibrant commercial core and that is one of the values of our residents. I believe we need to balance that with our charming neighborhoods and protect those. We need to ensure pedestrian safety and encourage the walkability as that’s a core value. We need to engage with the residents, and we need to manage the development. There’s a high growth rate here in the city and that’s one of the most important issues facing our city. We need to be thoughtful with our development. We need to make sure development supports our visions and values and the guiding principles that we’ve determined from our 2040 Comprehensive Plan. There’s a public process and as a council member, I intend to oversee that process and ensure transparency. We need to listen, we need to be accessible and do the work and encourage residents to keep using their voice and keep being collaborative and you’ll be heard.
Chris Hickman: I actually come from a very unique perspective because I grew up in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a destination town with Steel Pier and many bands coming to play. And what I noticed, Miss America pageants would come and after about 20 years of going through this process, they did not solidify their retail infrastructure of the businesses. So every year, we noticed when Labor Day came everyone took off and went back and went home and became absent. The streets became vacant. Slowly, the city began to tire. I’m a little concerned. We need to have someone looking forward to the perspective of this because we need to solidify our retail business in this city. ... I don’t really know how to do this, but we need to open this discussion up for further analysis.
Question: What are your thoughts on the preliminary property tax increase of 10.59% recommended for Wayzata?
Molly McDonald: Wayzata has one of the lowest tax rates compared to surrounding cities. Eighteen percent of your property taxes go toward the city while the rest is applied to the county and the school district. This city is well run. We don’t bond and we don’t borrow and we are fiscally responsible. I will continue to use long-term planning to pay for projects. Increases in the 2023 proposed tax levy are for three things and three things only. We’re adjusting for the market conditions. Unfortunately, municipalities are not immune to inflation. We’re maintaining our city services. The residents have an incredibly high standard for our services and they rightly should. Third, and most importantly, is to increase police funding. The police chief asked the council if we could add two more fully sworn officers in this next year and I voted to support that. It does not include any Panoway funding, for the record. I wouldn’t vote for it if it did.
Chris Hickman: Let’s discuss the police department first. Our police department has one officer for 413 residents. Most of the other communities are one to almost 900, but Chief Marc Schultz’s problem is a little bit unique in that we double our population daily in the evenings. ... It’s a concern because he has an unusual situation on how to staff at different times of the day and different times of the week. We are very fortunate that we have such an affluent community and that we have a AAA bond rating and we can borrow money when we need it. And we give more than our fair share to Hennepin County. ... I did meet with the fire chief and asked him to reach out to meet with the police chief to see if we could do a little bit more fundraising for the police department. I have been a 30-year member of the Second Call on the volunteer fire department. They do a very good job. There’s 470 residents that give annually. ... I wish we could do a little bit better fundraising and maybe take some of the burden off the taxpayers and volunteers who can afford to pay a little bit more to help out the police department.
Larissa Stockton: I concur with Molly on some of these comments, especially about being one of the lowest tax levy cities in the area. And seasonality does have its price. We have a higher use of our shared spaces and we have high expectations for the cleanliness and beauty of our very beautiful city located on Lake Minnetonka. Inflation has had its impact on us as well. We’re not immune. ... But public safety has become an increasing concern. And while we do have a strong ratio of police to residents, there is an increase in activity on our main streets and these are trends we don’t want to set into the habit of mind. They need to be curtailed. We also need transparency in the process of how we look at these things and look at creative solutions to maximize our tax dollars. How can we look at other cities that have had similar problems and implement those best practices? Some ideas that have come across the table we may consider are a possible increase in sales tax – a small one – but something that can fund our police and fire department needs and ease our residents’ concerns about safety. This is critical. We’re not the only city experiencing these types of changes, but we are the only city that is a major destination and has just released and implemented Panoway, which we have not fully utilized.
Jeff Parkhill: We have tremendous pressure on our budget, especially this year with inflation. The budget is $19 million, it’s pretty large. City levy, when you ask specifically about that, is the city budget minus all non-property tax revenue. So the way to get the levy down is to increase our revenue by finding alternate sources of revenue. The revenue sources that we have now are property taxes. The alternate ones are the Muni and the liquor store, sewer, water, stormwater, the marina, there’s some revenue from cable. And I think we need to come up with different ideas. One of the ideas is parking meters on Lake Street and maybe giving local residents a free sticker so when guests come to Wayzata they pay a parking fee. Other ideas have been an excise tax at the restaurants or sales tax within the community and those all need to be evaluated. I’m not a huge proponent of taxes at all, but I think there are times when we need to cover our costs of maintaining and the wear and tear on our community from guests that come here, and especially we definitely need to support our police and increase that budget. That was something we absolutely had to do.
