Many Minnetonka School District teachers, staff members and community volunteers were honored during the 18th annual Celebration of Excellence.
Minnetonka Schools Superintendent Dennis Peterson hosted the May 12 event in front of an audience at the Arts Center at Minnetonka High School while community members also watched via a livestream online.
“I want to thank all of you for joining us this evening,” the superintendent said. “It’s wonderful to be able to have our auditorium filled again this year and we are so excited to share the evening with those watching in the livestream as well.”
Peterson said there were more than 300 award nominations this year from students, parents, employees and community members. Honorees were chosen by committees comprised of district administrators and employees who have received Celebration of Excellence awards over the years.
“All of the individuals recognized tonight embody what we value most: Commitment, collaboration, creativity, innovation and the desire to help each child achieve personal excellence and we are proud of each of them,” the superintendent said.
Those honored during the evening included:
Minnetonka Awards for Child-Centered Excellence in Teaching
Early Childhood Special Education teacher Maddie Schinke, Clear Springs Elementary teacher Kendria Chowdhury, Deephaven Elementary teacher Courtney Loynachan, Excelsior Elementary teacher Abby Klass, Groveland Elementary teacher Gretchen Ruble, Minnewashta Elementary teacher Kirsten Pederson, Scenic Heights Elementary teacher Angie Elliott, Minnetonka Middle School East teacher Else Goll, Minnetonka Middle School West teacher James Malewig, Minnetonka High teacher Beth Gibbs, Minnetonka High teacher Juan Pablo Salcedo and S.A.I.L. teacher Faith Kasper.
This award also serves as the district’s nominating procedure for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program.
Minnetonka Awards for Excellence in Teaching E-Learners
Timothy Ketel was given the K-5 award and Heather Phillips took home the award for grades 6-12.
New this year, this award seeks to select the best representatives of the many outstanding e-learning teachers in the Minnetonka School District.
Minnetonka Employee Awards for Child-Centered Excellence
Minnetonka Theatre Arts Center Marketing/Box Office Coordinator Liz Barlow, First Student Transportation Location Manager Nicole Bednark, Devan Branson Minnewashta Explorers Staff Member, Jody Eischens Minnetonka Middle School West Paraprofessional, District Payroll Coordinator Ashley Handahl, Groveland Elementary Nutrition Services Educator Mary Hauge, Minnetonka High 504 Coordinator Shelly Hughes, Minnetonka Middle School East Paraprofessional Kari Mortensen, Early Childhood Family Education Office Assistant Denise Nelson, Minnetonka Community Education Center Project SOAR Program Manager Lindsay Richins, Minnetonka High Nutrition Services Cook AJ Sammon, Groveland Elementary Paraprofessional Lori Spencer and Deephaven Elementary Head Custodian Chris Weigel.
This award seeks to select the best representatives of the many outstanding employees in the Minnetonka School District.
Team Award for Child-Centered Collaboration
Clear Springs Elementary Homework Club, this group includes teachers Kayla Anderson, Rachel Chase, Kendria Chowdhury, Heather Daldoul and Haley Reiser.
This award gives the district an opportunity to encourage a collaborative culture of innovation in Minnetonka Schools.
Minnetonka Community Education Volunteer/Business Partner Awards
Business Partner of Year Award – Chick-fil-A of Chanhassen; Early Childhood Family Education Award of the Year – Becky Wolf; Youth Programs Award of the Year – Ross Leuer; Adult Programs Award of the Year – Sharon Raskob.
The Minnetonka Community Education Advisory Council awards up to four awards to volunteers, program participants, business/association partners or others involved in the program areas of Early Childhood Family Education, youth programs or adult programs.
Spinnaker Award
Boyer Building Corporation, Jon Fahning, Kemerie and Patrick Foss and Jenny Zechmeister.
The Spinnaker Award is presented annually to individuals or groups who exemplify volunteerism, community and serving the greater good.
VANTAGE Gold Partners
Maia Haag, VANTAGE Advisory Board Member and CEO of “I See Me!;” Jude and Ty Bricker, longtime supporters of VANTAGE through projects, mentorships and more.
MOMENTUM Gold Partners
Suresh Krishna and Todd Allard of Northern Tool and Equipment; Ted Beckman and Marlee Gartner of RJM Construction.
Bradley G. Board Award for Excellence in Elementary Education
Deephaven Elementary Spanish immersion teacher Jane Sladky Valley.
This award recognizes excellence and achievement in an elementary teacher/mentor who has a great impact on children.
Joyce Gustafson Memorial Award
Minnetonka Middle School West social studies teacher James Malewig.
Sponsored by the Lake Minnetonka/Excelsior Rotary Club, this award provides recognition to a Minnetonka employee who demonstrates the special commitment to students, creativity in teaching, support for colleagues, and the high level of professionalism shown by Joyce Gustafson during her teaching career in the Minnetonka Schools.
Judy Erdahl Memorial Award
Minnetonka preschool teacher Ashley Manley.
Sponsored by friends of Judy Erdahl and the Minnetonka Public Schools Foundation, this new award recognizes a compassionate teacher or staff member of Minnetonka Community Education who has demonstrated a high commitment to child-centered excellence.
2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Nominees
Clear Springs Elementary teacher Kendria Chowdhury and Minnetonka Middle School West social studies teacher James Malewig.
To watch a video of the full 2022 Celebration of Excellence program, visit youtu.be/Orae8MXcIbs.
