The actor, now in Los Angeles, is featured in the fourth episode
Minnesota is getting some representation in Hulu’s latest “Welcome to Chippendales” show with Hopkins native Malcolm Kelner featured in the series’ fourth episode.
While he may not live in Hopkins anymore–he has since relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career–he spent his youth in the city. Kelner attended The Blake School and appeared in a few Stages Theatre Company shows, later going to college at Emerson College in Boston where he began pursuing a degree journalism.
Taken with the university’s large film program, Kelner’s interest in entertainment was reinvigorated, leading him to get back into acting and heading out to California five years ago.
“I just really love being able to entertain people, make people laugh. I truly feel it’s what I’m meant to do and so I get a lot of joy out of providing entertainment and laughter to others,” he said.
Kelner stars as the character “Buddy” in the fourth episode of the Hulu show. Buddy is a friend of character Don Gibson, who is played by Patrick Cage. The improvised scene shows Gibson being racially discriminated against when trying to enter the Chippendale’s club with Buddy. The two wait outside the club for a long time while others in the line are allowed to go through with a coveted “membership card.” When Gibson asks how to get the card, and Buddy tells the bouncer they would pay for it, the bouncer tells them that “it’s a process” and offers nothing more.
“The first take we were really given very minimal direction and so I just decided, ‘Okay, I’m gonna make all these choices, I’m gonna say a bunch of lines and see what happens,’” Kelner said. “And after the first take, I expected the director to come over and kind of rein me in, and be like ‘Hey, just know your place, buddy. You’re here for one day, let’s dial it back.’ But then her direction was, ‘Yeah, just take one little half step to your right to get in the light a little better and then other than that, great job. Keep doing what you’re doing.’
“It was interesting how I was basically just given free rein to do my thing with very, very minimal direction. So it was very cool and an honor to have that much trust put in me and the other two actors in the scene to let us just do our thing and make choices.”
When asked why people should give “Welcome to Chippendales” a watch, Kelner said it is both an interesting and historical representation of the true crime genre.
“This is as fascinating as true crime gets, in my book,” Kelner said. “I will say, the show, it’s not for everyone. It’s a very adult-oriented show. Not really one to watch with the family. There’s some explicit content that happens in there, but (it’s) for any adults who are into true crime and into history. Also it’s a really fascinating look at the American dream and when the American dream can go wrong.”
Alongside his acting, Kelner creates his own personal projects such as sketches and short films. He also collaborates with previous Hopkins High School graduates Tyler Perry and Michael Mazzitell, who run a sketch comedy channel called Content Machine. He said the three have made many short films and web series together in both Minnesota and California, and hope to one day create their own feature length film and/or TV series. They can be found at instagram.com/the_content_machine.
To keep up with Kelner’s work, visit instagram.com/malcolmkelner or youtube.com/@malcolm.kelner.
