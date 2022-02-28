A Minnetonka couple who met through a St. Louis Park synagogue’s group for seniors showed love can still bloom late in life.
Freada Golden and Marv Eisenstein became newlyweds in their 90s in 2020, serving as the inspiration for former St. Louis Park Councilmember Phillip Finkelstein’s book, “Love Always (Freada and Marv GO West).”
While Eisenstein died Dec. 25, 2021, the couple lived life to the fullest during their romance, including a trip to national parks with Finkelstein and his wife, Barb. Finkelstein wrote a fictional version of their love life, loosely basing the book’s characters Ruth and Sam on Golden and Eisenstein.
“Both had an optimistic look on life,” Finkelstein recalled.
The real-life couple met through the BethElders group that Golden led. Less than a year later they married in Golden’s front yard, with Eisenstein’s daughter, former Beth El Synagogue Cantor Audrey Abrams, performing the ceremony.
“He came to an event, and they were never separated again after that,” said Sheri Ettinger, who is Golden’s daughter.
They later lived at RidgePointe, an independent senior living community in Minnetonka.
Finkelstein recalled, “They celebrated their anniversary every month because they didn’t know how much time they would have together, and they took as many adventure trips as they could.”
Finkelstein wrote his book initially as a birthday present to his wife, and included southwest landmarks as part of the tale. After he provided the first edition of the book to Golden and Eisenstein, they proposed a visit to some of the locations he originally wrote about.
The new edition of the book, which features a cover photo of Golden and Eisenstein, includes an epilogue detailing the two couples’ real-life adventures together last year at the Petrified Forest National Park, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park as well as Arches, Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks. The older couple also hit Las Vegas, also the site of their honeymoon.
Finkelstein reported the nonagenarians had more energy and interest in their surroundings than people half their age.
While Golden and Eisenstein wanted to drive the entire way from the Minneapolis area to the southwest for the joint trip, Finkelstein – who currently splits time between Illinois and Arizona – said they agreed to fly and meet up in Phoenix instead. The trip covered 2,200 miles in 12 days, he added.
The adventurers had philosophical discussions on topics like life, death and diets, Finkelstein noted.
The epilogue he added includes a list of lessons Ettinger compiled learned from the couple, including to “buy good shoes” – a natural suggestion since Eisenstein had once owned a shoe store in western New York.
Golden, a longtime St. Louis Park resident who had worked in retail and other jobs until her 80s – managed the BethElders program for more than 20 years, planning trips throughout the country.
“They had lots of shenanigans,” Finkelstein said.
He noted her name is Yiddish for joy and joked, “She has a belly laugh that you can hear across the room, if not a football field.”
He said he and his wife learned much from traveling with the couple.
“I have friends who are old at 65, and they were young in their 90s – young in spirit,” he said.
Of Eisenstein, he added, “I remember quoting him that any year after 80 or 85 was a bonus.”
Finkelstein wrote in his book, “They both had a relentlessly optimistic view on life and living. They were going to squeeze this fruit of life until the seeds popped out.”
Ettinger recalled the couple’s enthusiasm after meeting each other.
“They got married within about a month of knowing each other,” Ettinger said. “They said, ‘Why wait,”’ and off they were.”
Although both used a cane, they then went on a cruise and multiple trips, including making a road trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for several months.
“They always thought you’re never too late to fall in love and it’s never too late to travel,” Ettinger said. “Their whole thing was staying active.”
The social couple loved conversation and music.
“If you went into their apartment, you never heard silence,” Ettinger said. “They did this thing where they never went to bed mad, they stayed in touch with friends, they laughed all the time.”
Reflecting on their romance and inspiration, she added, “Love and adventure have no upper age limit. So as long as you can go – go, go, go. Plan and be active.”
The book is available on Amazon in print or via e-book on Kindle.
Finkelstein, who also has the Kindle book “Belated Irish Spring” available on Amazon, wrote on his author page of Eisenstein, “He died the way he lived his life – on an independent path surrounded by his family and friends who loved him. He is already missed. Freada continues to view each day as a gift sharing her love and optimism with everyone she meets.”
