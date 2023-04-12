WZ13NW_Panoway2.jpg

The new boardwalk will stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. (Submitted image courtesy of Civitas)

Council approved contracts for the Panoway project during their April 4 meeting

Construction on Wayzata’s long-discussed boardwalk project remains on schedule to begin this summer after the award of several contracts for the work.

