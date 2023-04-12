Council approved contracts for the Panoway project during their April 4 meeting
Construction on Wayzata’s long-discussed boardwalk project remains on schedule to begin this summer after the award of several contracts for the work.
The new boardwalk, a key project under the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, will stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. Two lakeside overlook terraces will offer space to sit and provide universal access down to the water in the form of terrace steps and ADA-compliant sloped walks.
The latest progress for Panoway follows the council’s decision in January to approve the construction documents for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (renovations to the Section Foreman House).
In February, the council reviewed bids for the boardwalk’s precast concrete and structural steel, and decided to approve the concrete bid while waiting to more closely consider the steel component.
Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s city engineer and public works director, addressed the council during their April 4 meeting and presented the bids for four different contracts received for the boardwalk construction and installation.
“We are on time, right perfectly in the middle of where we’re supposed to be,” Kelly said before detailing the bids.
Kelly noted that city staff had spent several weeks reviewing the differences between using galvanized steel and stainless steel for the boardwalk.
“(We) have really come to the determination – based on the life expectancy of the two products, the maintenance required for each of those products, the aesthetics – that stainless steel is really the best product for this project,” Kelly said. “And although there is quite a significant cost savings in switching to galvanized steel, over the life of the product we’re likely to spend at least that in maintenance and upkeep.”
Kelly said city staff recommended the City Council award the base bid for the structural stainless steel contract to Construction Systems Inc. in the amount of $1.986 million.
City staff members also recommended awarding the low bid of $693,000 from Ebert Construction for the carpentry work, and awarding the sole bid for the electrical work from Laketown Electric Corporation in the amount of $96,000.
Kelly moved on to bids for the sitework and actual construction component, which he noted was “a big one.”
He explained that of the two bids received, staff was recommending approving the low bid of $4.37 million to Zenith Tech, Inc., which is slightly below the construction estimate.
The city also opened bids on the construction of new docks, which would replace existing docks near Broadway Avenue and about half of the current docks in front of the Wayzata Depot. The low bid came in at $2.59 million, well above the construction estimate of $2.05 million.
Kelly said staff was recommending awarding the four contracts for the construction of the boardwalk and holding off on taking any action regarding the docks.
“Related to our boardwalk construction, we’re on budget,” Kelly said. “The challenge right now is that the bids that we received for the docks are about $540,000 over. ... We’re asking you to table the dock bid so that we have a little bit more time to evaluate all of these and come back to you in a few weeks with hopefully some cost savings to offset the overage for the docks.”
According to the city, phase 2A construction is planned to be funded through a combination of non-general levy sources including State of Minnesota grant dollars and bonds backed by funds from tax increment financing districts in the city. Ten years of maintenance and operations will be funded by the Wayzata Conservancy.
Wayzata’s boardwalk and shoreline restoration project was awarded a $4 million grant as part of the state’s 2020 bonding bill. The city is currently requesting that $8.28 million be included in this year’s state bonding bill to be used for phase 2A and future phases of Panoway.
“We’re hoping we’ll get all or some of that, as well as a sales tax exemption that would reduce the cost of the overall project by about a million dollars,” Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said. “So in a nutshell, we’re pretty close to getting the project on budget with the value engineering and bid alternates, and we hope to increase that and ultimately have an option of a project that’s below budget or pretty close to budget.”
The Council was overall supportive of moving forward and approving the contracts for the boardwalk construction and installation.
“I think we’re on pretty safe ground financially,” Councilmember Alex Plechash said. “We pretty much have this covered. It is the docks that are on the bubble right now, but we’re not talking about that tonight. ... So what we’re voting on tonight I think is a fairly straightforward, fairly safe thing to do.”
The Council approved the four contracts, each on a vote of 4-1, with Councilmember Cathy Iverson voting against the motions. In the past, Iverson has said she isn’t comfortable moving forward with the construction of Panoway projects until all financing has been secured.
If all goes according to schedule, construction on the boardwalk will begin in June, which would put the project on track to be completed by January 2024.
