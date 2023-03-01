Musical comedy will run March 2-12 in Wayzata
Three years ago, the young actors with Blue Water Theatre Company were getting ready to raise the curtain on their latest production, the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” Then something truly rotten disrupted their plans: The onset of a global pandemic.
Now that the Wayzata-based theatre company is back to producing a full slate of plays and musicals, Blue Water is ready to finally invite audiences to experience “Something Rotten!” It’s a show that Director Maridee Slater describes as “Shakespeare meets Monty Python.”
The musical comedy, which opened on Broadway in 2015, was written by brothers Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick along with collaborator John O’Farrell.
Set in 1595, “Something Rotten!” follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare, the Renaissance rock star known to most as “The Bard.”
When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing and dancing, the brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical.
“There’s wonderful discourse about class and being a working artist and what that means,” Slater said of the show’s themes. “Are you making something new and beautiful because you need to pay the rent? Or are you doing it because it needs to be in the world?”
The director said many people are also drawn to “Something Rotten!” because it’s a love song to musicals.
“There’s a lot of riffs and recurring soundbites and themes that pull from musicals, which is like the true American contribution to theatrical arts,” she said.
Blue Water’s cast of 31 actors, all students from area high schools, includes Edina High senior Lizzie Semington who is returning for her 10th show with the local theatre company.
Semington will be taking on the role of Shakespeare, who she describes as an “A-list celebrity” in the story.
“He gets all the attention and lots and lots of money,” she said. [But] deep down he is a struggling writer who steals work from other people in order to stay on top.”
Playing the Bottom brothers will be Wayzata High School seniors Prinz Caneh (as Nick) and Gabe Borken (as Nigel).
This will be Caneh’s second show with Blue Water after making his debut in “9 to 5” last year. The young actor said he’s excited to return to the stage for a show he considers one of his favorite musicals.
“The comedy for this show is different than other musicals I’ve seen because it has plenty of musical references and it just has a different style of comedy than others,” he said. “And a lot of the people in the show are so amazing. ... This show was so much fun to do and such a joy to rehearse and I’m glad I get to share that joy with the audience.”
Borken, who has been acting with Blue Water since sixth grade, said he’s also ready for audiences to experience a show he calls a “fun, hilarious, heartwarming celebration of musical theatre.”
“I feel so lucky to get a second chance to perform in this amazing show,” he said. “Hearing the news in 2020 that we would have to cancel our show was incredibly devastating, but now – being the only cast member from the original 2020 cast in this new production – I feel immensely grateful to carry on the legacy of what was meant to be, and what now will be.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Something Rotten!”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2; 7 p.m. Friday, March 3; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5; 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9; 7 p.m. Friday, March 10; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Recommended audience is 12 years or older due to sexual innuendo and some swearing.
