Musical comedy will run March 2-12 in Wayzata

The cast for Blue Water Theatre Company’s production of “Something Rotten!” includes Edina High School senior Lizzie Semington, who will be taking on the role of William Shakespeare. (Submitted photo)

Three years ago, the young actors with Blue Water Theatre Company were getting ready to raise the curtain on their latest production, the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” Then something truly rotten disrupted their plans: The onset of a global pandemic.

Blue Water Theatre Company’s production of the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” will run March 2-12 in Wayzata. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

