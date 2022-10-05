The bluegrass musical opens Thursday, Oct. 6
A bluegrass musical about love and redemption will soon shine bright thanks to the Blue Water Theatre Company.
“Bright Star” is the latest production from the Wayzata-based youth theater group, which draws in actors from schools throughout the metro area.
The musical, written and composed by comedian Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell, is a story of love and redemption set in the American South in the 1920s and 1940s.
“I don’t think a lot of people know that Steve Martin is a great banjo player, and he loves bluegrass music ... and that’s what got him writing ‘Bright Star,’” said Casey Marie Holmes, a theatre teacher at The Blake School who’s handling directing duties for the Blue Water production.
When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.
“Bright Star” is also inspired by the true story of “the Iron Mountain Baby,” a five-day-old baby who fell from a train into a river in Missouri. The baby was found by 72-year-old Civil War veteran William Helms. Helms and his wife nursed the baby back to health and named him William Moses Gould Helms. As the story spread throughout the state, many women came forward claiming to be the baby’s mother. Not knowing who to believe, Helms and his wife adopted the boy and raised him as their own.
“This [musical] is just one possibility of how that baby could have gotten there,” Holmes said. “It’s a story about love and relationships and about wanting to get out of your small town.”
Holmes said it’s been a wonderful experience working with the 12-person cast for the musical, which marks her first time directing with Blue Water.
“They really get to become close as an ensemble and really do the work together and get to put their ideas on the table, and that’s really exciting to see,” the director said.
Holmes said it’s also been rewarding to watch as the students are introduced to a style of music they don’t often hear in musicals.
“These kids are all very passionate about what they do, and that’s really exciting to see,” she said. “And it’s fun for them to get to learn something different. ... They’re learning this bluegrass style of music. We’ve been talking a lot about bluegrass and the history there and how it sounds different than what they’re used to hearing on the Broadway stage. ... Hopefully people come see the show because it’s something really special.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Bright Star”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct 7; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct 8; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct 9; 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 13; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct 14; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct 16
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
