Attention Queen fans. Blue Water Theatre Company is prepping a musical you won’t want to miss.
“We Will Rock You” is the latest production from the Wayzata-based youth theater group. The jukebox musical, comprised entirely of songs by the famed British rock band Queen, follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world.
At the helm for her second Blue Water show is Maridee Slater, the company’s new artistic director who was hired earlier this year following the departure of Charlie Leonard. Originally from Colorado, Slater has a broad range of experience in theater, having directed, taught, produced and performed across the country.
“It’s been great ... and really fulfilling. I’m super happy to be here,” she said.
For “We Will Rock You,” Slater has encouraged the cast and crew to offer their input in shaping the story of the musical, which she said they’ve set in a sort of “post-apocalyptic First Avenue.”
“They get to have a little bit of fun and input and freedom with what the story is and how they approach it, which is cool,” Slater said.
Of course, all the recognizable songs will be there for audiences to rock out to, including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love” and more.
And many of the songs have already proved to be intergenerational, the director said.
“It’s funny, during the first rehearsal I put on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and everyone in the cast sang the entire thing. They knew all the lyrics. I was like, oh wow, okay, so it resonates with you,” Slater said.
Among the many Queen fans in the cast is Wayzata High School junior Kailey Archbold, whose role in the musical will mark her first show with Blue Water. The self-described “theater nerd” said she joined the company as a way to continue acting in the summer outside of school.
“I had heard a lot about how good the community is, and I thought it would be really nice to reach out and meet new people and try more things. And their summer shows were such a great opportunity,” she said.
Archbold will play the role of Scaramouch, a character named after a line in the song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
“There’s this dystopian society where everyone’s locked in uniformity and everyone’s the same, and Scaramouch is one of the people who is different,” Archbold said. “She uses her own expression.”
Lance Hoover, who will be a senior this fall at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, has been with Blue Water since he was in elementary school. After taking a break these past few years due to the pandemic, the young actor said he’s ready and excited to return for his first Blue Water show since 2019.
For “We Will Rock You,” Hoover will play the character Buddy, who is named after rock icon Buddy Holly.
“Everyone in the bohemian group is based off of a rock legend,” Hoover said.
The actor said it’s been an exciting experience stepping into the role while working with Slater in her first year with Blue Water.
“I love her directing style so much,” he said. “It’s something that I had never been exposed to before.”
And with opening night just days away, Hoover said he’s especially looking forward to inviting in audiences who are ready to sing along with their favorite Queen songs.
“There are several moments throughout the show where we need audience participation, so we’ll need all the fans we can get for sure,” he said.
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “We Will Rock You”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10; 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14; 7 p.m. Friday, July 15; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
