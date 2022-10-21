fw20NW_HauntedHouse.jpg
The century-old former church that’s home to Blue Water Theatre Company will soon get a new, temporary, life as a haunted house this Halloween season. The immersive “Dark Water: Dive Into the Unknown” experience will run Oct. 24-31. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata theatre company’s ‘Dark Water’ experience will run Oct. 24-31

The century-old former church that’s home to Blue Water Theatre Company will soon get a new, temporary life as a haunted house this Halloween season.

