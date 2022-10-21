Wayzata theatre company’s ‘Dark Water’ experience will run Oct. 24-31
The century-old former church that’s home to Blue Water Theatre Company will soon get a new, temporary life as a haunted house this Halloween season.
For Maridee Slater, artistic director for the Wayzata youth theatre company, the undertaking is a familiar one. As part of a fellowship at Columbia University, she received a Shubert Foundation Scholarship to assist in the development workshop for the immersive horror experience Blackout: House.
“I was obsessed with horror growing up and did a lot of experimentations with live horror when I was in undergrad,” she said.
The director also helped out with the virtual version of Haunted Basement in 2020 after moving to Minneapolis.
“Around this time of year, my brain goes toward haunts. ... This is a 100-year-old church right next to a cemetery, so it seemed like a no-brainer,” she said.
And with that, a new haunted experience called “Dark Water: Dive into the Unknown” inched closer to life.
A workshop for the Wayzata-based haunt will be Oct. 20-21. Area high school students are invited to sign up and take part in the workshop to help create the live haunted experience. According to Blue Water, participants will learn about the history of hauntings, design principles for creating consciously ethical fear-based immersions and how to riff on the principles of spook.
Workshop participants will also be invited to apply their learning in a real live haunt Oct. 24-31 at Blue Water. To learn more about the workshop, visit bit.ly/3esjX2V or email info@bluewatertheatre.com.
“We work with a lot of sensory deprivation, so noise-canceling headphones, blindfolds and a lot of light manipulation. ... We’ve been riffing on Grimms’ Fairy Tales and a horror theory called the terrible place, which is just making a place that is electric and activates fear,” Slater said.
The immersive haunted house will offer several different experiences for visitors, including a solo entry option for the bravest of souls, a group entry and a made-to-order family entry in which families can decide how scary they want their experience to be.
The director noted that anybody 13 and under should be accompanied in the haunted house by an adult, with the solo entry being geared toward those who are 15 and above.
“It depends on their age and their experience with haunted houses, but if they’re really into the full experience and having a really intense scare, then I would suggest the solo events,” Slater said.
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Dark Water: Dive Into the Unknown” Haunted House
Solo entry: 6-10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 and Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entry times every 10 minutes with last entry at 9:30 p.m. Tickets $35 per person.
Group entry: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25; Thursday, Oct. 27; Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Monday, Oct. 31. Entry times every 15 minutes for a group of up to 10 people with last entry at 9:30 p.m. Tickets $15 per person.
Family entry: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. New family group enters every 15 minutes with last entry at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per family (up to 6 people). Families will get to decide how scary they want the experience to be.
All tours last approximately 30 minutes, involve stairs and take place indoors and outdoors.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
