wz03NW_Spamalot.jpg
Buy Now

“Monty Python’s Spamalot” will open Thursday, Nov. 10, and run for eight performances at Blue Water Theatre Company in Wayzata. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Monty Python musical will run for eight performances beginning Thursday, Nov. 10

Fans of a certain classic comedy film are sure to be delighted by Blue Water Theatre Company’s latest choice of musical – “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

Tags

Load comments