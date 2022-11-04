The Monty Python musical will run for eight performances beginning Thursday, Nov. 10
Fans of a certain classic comedy film are sure to be delighted by Blue Water Theatre Company’s latest choice of musical – “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”
The Monty Python musical will run for eight performances beginning Thursday, Nov. 10
Adapted from the 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the middle school adaptation of “Spamalot” retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table and follows their search for the Holy Grail.
The 2005 Broadway production of the musical won three Tony Awards, including best musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.
For Blue Water’s production, 41 students from area middle schools are helping breathe life into the sidesplitting tale. Leading the cast is Stephen Houtz, who was brought on as director after working with the Prior Lake Players for their production of “Spamalot” earlier this year.
“This has been a great experience,” said Houtz, noting that this is his first time directing a show for the Wayzata-based Blue Water Theatre Company. “The kids are amazing. ... They’re all very enthusiastic about being in the show.”
That enthusiasm has fit well with the absurd, comedic nature of the musical.
“The term I’ve used to describe it is wacky,” the director said. “It’s full of all kinds of crazy stuff. ... There’s lots of big musical numbers and it’s just a lot of fun.”
Among the local young actors joining in on that fun is Owen Piatkowski, an eighth-grade student at Wayzata West Middle School who has been with Blue Water for almost four years.
“I play Sir Dennis Galahad. He starts off as a poor villager who collects mud,” Piatkowski said. “King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake come to that village and I get knighted and go through a big transformation and become one of the Knights of the Round Table.”
The actor said he’s excited to invite out audiences for a run of laugh-inducing performances.
“If you want to come see a show that’s funny and you want to do see some kids working really hard who are quite talented, then this is a great place,” he said.
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Monty Python’s Spamalot”
When: Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
