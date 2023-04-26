Anthropologie has filed a countersuit against the owner of The Promenade of Wayzata after the shopping center sued the retailer over months of alleged unpaid rent.
The owner of The Promenade, Roseville-based Wayzata Bay West Retail, filed an eviction complaint in February in Hennepin County District Court alleging that Anthropologie owes nearly $130,000 in unpaid rent from August 2022 through January.
The retail chain then filed a countersuit March 31 against The Promenade, contending that no money was owed because the shopping center failed to follow conditions of the lease to surround Anthropologie with other high-quality retail stores. And because those conditions haven’t been met, Anthropologie alleges, the retailer is allowed to pay a lesser “alternate rent” that is 5% of the store’s gross sales from the leased space.
Anthropologie’s 9,500-square-foot Wayzata store has been located at 803 Lake St. E., since the summer of 2015, when it was the first retailer to open in the newly constructed West Block of The Promenade. The retailer sells women’s clothing, jewelry, home furniture, decorations, beauty products and gifts.
According to the countersuit, Anthropologie is alleging that the shopping center failed to fulfill the lease’s “Cotenancy Provision” to fill at least 75% of the rentable retail area in the West Block with “retail tenants and restaurants of the type typically found in first-class shopping centers located in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN metropolitan area.”
The countersuit also states that the “Cotenancy Provision” guides The Promenade to lease space to at least two of the following ten retailers: PaperSource, Francesca’s, Arafina, Ala Mode, Lululemon, yogafit, Invision Eyewear, Charleson Shoe Co., solidcore or Lou & Grey (or replacements approved by Anthropologie).
The other tenants in the West Block, which has several vacant spaces, include Gunderson’s Jewelers, Benedict’s restaurant and Hand in Hand Christian Montessori Academy.
The countersuit also states that the provision can’t be met while Hand in Hand is occupying retail space in West Block of The Promenade because it is a school and not a retail tenant or a restaurant.
Hand in Hand is planning to move in August from its current Promenade location into the former Blake School building on the west end of Wayzata.
Anthropologie, which is owned by Pennsylvania-based Urban Outfitters, is seeking a declaratory judgment to continue the “alternate rent” payments until the “Cotenancy Provision” is met, according to the countersuit.
