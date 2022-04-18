The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Freshwater Society, declared ice out for Lake Minnetonka at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 15. The longstanding tradition of declaring ice out on Lake Minnetonka is considered the official start to the boating season. The ice out is announced when Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol deputies and members of Freshwater are able to safely pilot a boat through all the 14,500-acre lake’s channels and 37 bays without obstruction by ice. The average ice out declaration happens around April 13. The record early declaration was March 11, 1878, and the record late declaration was May 5, 2018.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
With the declaration of this year’s ice out for Lake Minnetonka, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be careful on the water. “Although it might not feel like boating weather right now, we know that people are ready to get outside and enjoy themselves,” said Lt. Bret Cline of the water patrol. “We’re encouraging everyone who goes on the lake to remember water safety. We want people to take advantage of the natural resources Hennepin County has to offer but to do so responsibly.” Safety tips from the water patrol include being extra vigilant when operating a boat since there are many navigational buoys not yet in place on the lake. With water temperatures still very cold, boaters should wear a life jacket since hypothermia can set in quickly. They should also let someone know where they plan to go boating and when they plan to return. Parents and caregivers are urged to keep a close eye on children when they are in a boat or near the water. The agency is also reminding boaters of Sophia’s Law, which requires that all recreational boats with an enclosed accommodation compartment, including sailboats with motors, be equipped with a watercraft carbon monoxide detector.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
