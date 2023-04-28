Danielle Hermanny will start new role May 15
For Danielle Hermanny, homecoming at Benilde-St. Margaret’s is a springtime event this year.
The newly-named president of the state’s largest private secondary school will start her new role May 15. That day will mark a return to the St. Louis Park Catholic school for Hermanny, who graduated from Benilde-St. Margaret’s in 2003.
The appointment of the new president by the school’s board of directors concludes a search process that began in July, when Adam Ehrmantraut stepped down from the presidency after five years to pursue personal business opportunities. Since then, alum Meghan Lind DesLauriers, a 1999 graduate of the school, has served as interim president.
The school currently enrolls more than 1,150 students in grades 7-12 from the Minneapolis-St. Paul region and surrounding communities and has more than 150 faculty and staff members.
Hermanny comes to Benilde-St. Margaret’s from the University of St. Thomas, where she has served since 2016, most recently as the associate vice president for equity compliance and Title IX coordinator.
She previously worked at the University of Oregon as general counsel and special assistant to the president and was an adjunct instructor of theology.
Hermanny earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in Theology from the University of Notre Dame and later graduated from the university’s law school.
The Sun Sailor recently reached out to the new president to ask about her time attending Benilde-St. Margaret’s and what her goals are for the future of the school.
How does it feel to have been named president of your former school?
Hermanny: I’m thrilled and honored to be returning to BSM to serve as president. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to return to a community that gave so much to me and utilize my gifts and experience to help cultivate that same experience for a new generation of students.
Did you grow up in St. Louis Park or in another nearby city?
Hermanny: I grew up just southwest of St. Louis Park in Eden Prairie.
What was your experience attending Benilde-St. Margaret’s?
Hermanny: BSM was where I first started understanding who I was and what I valued. I played sports and joined the speech team; I tutored elementary school students and participated in other service learning opportunities; I worshiped alongside my classmates and learned what it felt like to struggle and succeed in the classroom. I certainly didn’t realize it at the time, but BSM became the rock solid foundation for everything that followed.
Was there any specific teacher or school leader who had a particularly strong impact on you when you were attending Benilde-St. Margaret’s?
Hermanny: Maura Brew was my freshman year English teacher. I came in that year thinking I was a great writer, and then I got a 15/20 on the first in-class essay. She wrote, “You didn’t answer the question” at the top of the page.
I remember looking at it indignantly, reading what I wrote and ... realizing I didn’t answer the question. I’m lucky I got a 15/20!
That lesson definitely stuck with me. She and Tom Backen, my senior year English teacher and speech coach, had an enormous influence on me. I was fortunate to have many, many other wonderful teachers at BSM, some of whom I look forward to joining now as a colleague.
What are some of your overall goals for the future of the school?
Hermanny: Our mission statement talks about educating, empowering and inspiring our students to lead lives of faith, achieve academic excellence and contribute meaningfully to a global society. To live out that mission, we need to cultivate an educational community that is welcoming, accessible and responsive to the needs of an ever-changing world.
Anything else you’d like to add?
Hermanny: BSM is a school community where students are given unparalleled opportunities to cultivate their faith life, pursue academic excellence and graduate prepared to utilize their gifts and talents in service of a world that needs them. I cannot wait to go to work every day with fellow staff and faculty in service to that community. We welcome you to come visit – it’s a pretty special place.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.