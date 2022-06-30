Local traditions include a flying pancake breakfast, parade for kids
Wayzata’s Fourth of July festivities will be back in full following two years of COVID cancellations.
The Fourth of July Revolutionary Flying Pancake Breakfast, which returned last summer after taking 2020 off, will again be hosted by the Lake Minnetonka Society of the Children of the American Revolution.
Returning for its 16th year, the lakeside celebration is planned for 8 a.m. to noon Monday, July 4, at Wayzata Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., with a 10 a.m. program featuring a flag raising and rifle salute.
For the “flying” part of the breakfast, hungry guests are invited to use their plates to catch airborne pancakes flung by cooks stationed behind the griddle. Walk-up service will also be available for the breakfast, which will include sausage, coffee and cold drinks.
The breakfast is $9 (cash or check), and U.S. veterans and active duty service members eat free of charge. Event proceeds are traditionally granted to support veterans charities. In 2021, funds supported Pets for Vets, and the Fisher House of Minnesota.
The 7th Pennsylvania Regiment of Revolutionary actors, the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the Daughters of the American Revolution will also return to join the celebration. Period-costumed actors will demonstrate the loading of powder muskets, talk about their uniforms and educate visitors on the history of Independence Day and the men and women who helped found the nation.
The patriotic event, which usually draws more than 1,200 visitors, is a service project by the young members of the Lake Minnetonka Children of the American Revolution that presents an educational, historical and fun way to honor veterans.
“It’s a great way to spend the morning of the Fourth of July, with delicious pancakes and an opportunity to celebrate our veterans and our country,” said Angus Muldoon, an Orono High School student and president of the Lake Minnetonka Children of the American Revolution. “We’re really excited to be able to have this event back in full swing.”
Other Fourth of July traditions in Wayzata, like the Kiddie Parade and Mini-Olympics, are also set to return after a two-year hiatus.
Since the early 1950s, families have gathered in a Wayzata neighborhood for the Fourth of July Kiddie Parade, making it the longest running event in the city.
Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and wagons – and themselves – in red, white and blue colors and other patriotic decorations before joining the parade, which will begin 10 a.m. at the corner of Park Street and Broadway Avenue North.
All children should be accompanied and supervised by an adult. For safety, no battery powered or motorized vehicles will be allowed in the parade.
The parade itself will only last around 10 minutes, but families are invited to stay for a block party celebration with refreshments and appearances by Uncle Sam, Minnie and Mickie Mouse, the Statue of Liberty and Betsy Ross.
“I suspect we’re going to have probably a good crowd this year,” said Sandy Harvey, a longtime Wayzata resident who’s helped organize the parade for the past 30 years.
Following the parade and block party, families are invited to watch and participate in the 47th annual Fourth of July Mini-Olympics. The Wayzata Fire Department will once again host the games, which are for kids ages 5-12 and will include relay races and other events.
The games will begin 12:30 p.m. on the west side of Wayzata West Middle School, 149 Barry Ave. N.
