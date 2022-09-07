‘I remember it like it was yesterday,” said friend Jim Wilson
August 31 marked the 40th anniversary of a tragic day in Wayzata history.
It was on this day in 1982 when Wayzata Police Sgt. James William Anderson was shot and killed on his 36th birthday while responding to a call.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Jim Wilson, who served with Anderson on the small Wayzata police department.
Wilson said he was finishing up an overnight shift when he went to pick up Anderson. He had plans to see him again later that afternoon at the beginning of Wilson’s afternoon shift.
“I remember saying, ‘Happy birthday Jim’ ... and that I’d see him at three o’clock,” Wilson said.
A few hours later, Wilson’s wife woke him up, telling him that there were sirens all over town.
“I called Hennepin County dispatch and they told me one of our officers had been shot,” Wilson said.
Sgt. Anderson was responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment building on Rice Street. Gladys Johnson had called police because her 37-year-old son George was throwing furniture around the apartment – apparently upset over a DWI he had received in Orono.
George Johnson shot Anderson multiple times, killing him, before taking the officer’s gun and running to city hall, where Johnson shot and injured two people.
From there, Johnson walked to the Wayzata Post Office, where he took hostages. He injured another police officer who was hit by a bullet fragment that struck his car.
After several hours, Johnson released the hostages before using Anderson’s weapon to kill himself.
“I spent the whole day basically at the scene until they found out that he had killed himself,” Wilson said.
Anderson had served with the Wayzata Police Department for about a year at the time after having previously worked on the Minnetonka Police Department from 1969-1981.
Wilson said it’s become an annual tradition every Aug. 31 for him and his son Dave, a current Wayzata police officer, to gather with a group of Minnetonka police officers at Anderson’s grave at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.
“We usually tell some JW stories and there’s probably about 10 cops who show up and just say a little prayer,” Wilson said.
Efforts to keep the memory of the fallen officer alive can also be found outside Wayzata City Hall as part of a police memorial that was completed in 2019. A granite monument with a bronze depiction of Anderson is located on one side of the memorial. On the opposite side is a tribute to Wayzata Police Officer Bill Mathews, 47, who was struck and killed by an impaired and distracted driver Sept. 8, 2017, while trying to clear debris on Highway 12.
“It’s a difficult nine days for the Wayzata community and the Wayzata police family as we mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Sgt. JW Anderson and the (fifth) anniversary of the death of Officer Bill Mathews,” said former Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold. “Both tragedies rocked our community, and because we are a community, brought us closer together. These were men who dedicated their lives to public safety and to helping others. ... Thank you JW and Bill for your sacrifice. You are heroes and will never be for forgotten.”
