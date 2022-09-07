‘I remember it like it was yesterday,” said friend Jim Wilson

August 31 marked the 40th anniversary of a tragic day in Wayzata history.

Wayzata Police Sgt. James William Anderson
A tribute to Wayzata Police Sgt. James William Anderson, who was shot and killed while on duty 40 years ago, is part of the Wayzata Police Memorial outside city hall. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
A tribute to Wayzata Police Officer William Mathews, who was struck and killed by an impaired and distracted driver five years ago while trying to clear debris on Highway 12, is part of the Wayzata Police Memorial outside city hall. (Sun file Photos by Jason Jenkins)

