Metro residents who have noticed Southwest Light Rail Transit construction in 2019 may observe even more work this year.
“2020 is going to be a major construction year, even more so than 2019,” said Trevor Roy, spokesperson for the project. “There are going to be big things happening along the entire corridor.”
The project will extend the existing Green Line between St. Paul and Minneapolis to the southwest, passing through southwest Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka on the way to Eden Prairie. The route, which includes 16 new stations, is scheduled to open to the public in 2023.
Some of the most monumental parts of the project that will be underway this year include a long light rail bridge over Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins that will require future closures of the roadway; a light rail tunnel under Highway 62 near Optum’s main office in Eden Prairie, near Minnetonka; and a tunnel in the Kenilworth Corridor in Minneapolis.
Major progress is expected on those parts of the project, but Roy emphasized, “The important thing to remember, though, is nothing is going to be finished in 2020. ... This is a big project, and there’s going to be work done until we begin testing in 2022 at some point.”
With the new year opening with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, construction crews returned to work along the corridor, including work on abutments at Interstate 494.
Work on a trail underpass at Blake Road is underway as is work on a new light rail bridge over Minnehaha Creek in Hopkins.
Construction activities along the line at Wooddale Avenue in St. Louis Park are expected to begin in February, although a project update cautioned that much of the winter work will depend on weather.
“Even with moderate temperatures, many construction activities are still weather dependent, especially if there is extreme cold or low visibility,” a project update states. “Poor weather conditions can create safety issues for workers.”
So far, Roy said the project is “right on schedule.” No major incidents have impacted the schedule one way or the other, he added.
“Work is going to continue as long as we’re able,” Roy said. “Every little bit helps, and they add up.”
As for accomplishments in 2019, Roy said with a chuckle, “I would say getting started is the biggest thing.”
He pointed to the commencement of work at the Southwest Station in Eden Prairie, the demolition of the Glenwood Avenue bridge in Minneapolis and work in the Kenilworth Corridor as some of the major areas of work last year.
“It’s hard to boil it down to a few things that were momentous because there is stuff ongoing on all the time, and it’s big stuff,” he said, pointing out that the project entails more new bridges and tunnels than past light rail projects in the state. “It’s an undertaking – Minnesota has never seen anything like this, ever.”
Much of the route includes challenging terrain, he noted. Project planners have had to work with environmentally sensitive areas while ensuring that the project blends in with the community, Roy added. For example, construction workers will need to avoid work near Nine Mile Creek in Eden Prairie during the season in which long-eared bats produce offspring.
“We just don’t do work in there when they’re having kids,” Roy said.
At the Southwest Station, work on a temporary bus shelter for SouthWest Transit riders is wrapping up while retaining walls will be completed soon. Pile-driving has been ongoing for bridge piers near the station.
Crews used night-time pile-driving near ShopHQ in Eden Prairie to avoid disrupting business activities in the area, such as filming, during the day, but the overnight work is over for now.
“We may have to do it again, we may not,” Roy said.
In the area of the planned tunnel in Minneapolis, contractors have used quieter press-in pilers to drive in sheeting without using a hammering technique, although traditional pile-driving has been used elsewhere in the Kenilworth Corridor and throughout other sections of the light rail route.
Federal announcement expected
Construction has commenced using local funds, such as money from Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council. However, project planners anticipate that the Federal Transit Administration will authorize a Full Funding Grant Agreement in the first quarter of this year that would allow the federal government to reimburse the local governments for nearly half of the cost of the $2 billion project.
The FTA has already provided feedback on the Met Council’s application.
“The comments were relatively minor, little stuff, so we’re feeling pretty confident,” Roy said.
The FTA has provided two “letters of no prejudice” that indicate that money spent on the project will be eligible for partial reimbursement. Every project nationally that has received such letters has won a Full Funding Grant Agreement, Roy said. He indicated he did not believe the Trump Administration would choose not to fund transit projects like the Southwest Light Rail Transit line.
“The money is already there,” Roy said. “Congress appropriated it awhile ago. The Department of Transportation is congressionally mandated to spend that money. They have to do it. Stranger things have happened, but it’s just something that we’re not seeing (as a problem).”
While no section of the line will be completed this year, Roy said, “We’re looking forward to 2020 and into the future and can’t wait until 2023 when people can start riding this thing.”
For updates, visit swlrt.org.
