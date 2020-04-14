St. Louis Park City Council members unanimously approved the Cedar Place redevelopment during the first virtual meeting in which they took votes.
The development at 4900 Cedar Lake Road, which is also known as The Quentin, would create 79 apartments in a five-story building. Construction would begin this spring, and the building would open for leasing in the fall of 2021.
Several speakers who had opposed the project during a planning commission meeting expressed their objections again by phone during the April 6 council meeting. Representatives of the adjacent Luther Fiat dealership also had concerns about traffic and that residential and commercial uses next to each other would be incompatible. They also pointed out that some of the existing parking spaces at the Fiat dealership would be closer to a residential use than generally allowed by city code.
The developer, Patrick Crowe, outlined his vision to council members while another resident who spoke on Crowe’s behalf said he believed the development would be good for the city.
Traffic in the area, east of Highway 100 and south of Interstate 394, remains a key concern for opponents. Crowe suggested a “good-neighbor agreement” and signs to advise tenants not to cut through neighborhoods and to be respectful of nearby residents.
Despite the traffic concerns, Councilmember Tim Brausen pointed out that the site is adjacent to transit and major highways as well as bike trails and sidewalks. Crowe has offered to pay to expand amenities for bicyclists and pedestrians.
“I think this is the type of thoughtful and responsible development that enhances our city’s housing resources,” Brausen said. “The development scale strikes me as reasonable at this location.”
The city needs rental housing given the high cost of home ownership in the community, he argued.
“The addition of rental units is the most cost-effective way for us to add housing to our city as we’re fully built out, and we’re lucky that developers find this a desirable location to invest the millions necessary to build now,” Brausen said.
Cedar Lake Road already handles thousands of cars each day, and the development would increase trips by a small percentage, he added.
Similarly, Councilmember Larry Kraft said, “I don’t doubt that there are traffic issues in the neighborhood, but it doesn’t appear that this development will significantly increase that situation.”
St. Louis Park city staff is working with Golden Valley city staff to address cut-through traffic on Natchez Avenue, he said.
Likewise, Councilmember Anne Mavity suggested that St. Louis Park and Golden Valley officials could potentially make changes to better handle traffic flow after the development opens. She also suggested that the city review its parking requirements and that the developer work with neighbors relating to light pollution. However, she said that overall the project is consistent with the city’s vision.
Kraft alluded to a study indicating that St. Louis Park needs hundreds of more apartments to meet the market demand.
“By meeting those needs, it reduces upward price pressure on prices at all levels of our housing,” he asserted.
Kraft added, “This is not a particularly nice looking area right now and this will really improve it. It strikes me as a very thoughtful development, and I’m very impressed with the environmental aspects of the design.”
He pointed to plans for solar panels and a green roof on the project’s parking structure, among other aspects.
Councilmember Rachel Harris also lauded the ecological amenities, plans for a bikeway at the property and affordable housing units that will be a part of the project. While she said she would prefer a four-story building instead of a five-story structure, she said the amenities balanced out her concern and prompted her to support approvals.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed would have preferred that more than 10% of the units be dedicated to affordable housing, but she said she is still grateful for the inclusion and the addition of rental housing in the city.
“It’s really hard to buy housing in St. Louis Park; everything is super expensive,” Mohamed said. “Any opportunity that we are using to address that, I’m completely for it.”
Rents for the market-rate apartments will be about 7% lower than apartments in the West End, across Highway 100, but could go lower depending on the economy and construction prices, Crowe said.
Councilmember Margaret Rog noted that the apartments in the West End are among the most expensive in the metro and indicated St. Louis Park has enough luxury apartments already.
As for the number of affordable units the city requires for such developments, Rog said, “I want us to do better going forward, given our goals.”
Nevertheless, she said, “I’m glad to see this blighted property being developed.”
Mayor Jake Spano added, “I don’t think we have seen the perfect project, but I do think that this project is a very, very good step in the right direction.”
A second vote is scheduled Monday, April 20.
